Repair work on Otara Bridge continues

Disruption to traffic is expected while the Otara Bridge, near Ohingaiti, is strengthened.

Work continues to repair a bridge that links rural Manawatū and Rangitīkei.

The Otara Bridge over the Rangitīkei River north of Ohingaiti, on Otara Rd off State Highway 1, was closed to heavy vehicles at the start of the year after it was discovered the bridge had been damaged.

An engineering consultant inspected the bridge, and it was found a main structural component had suffered a compression failure.

As a precaution, the weight of vehicles allowed to cross the bridge was reduced to 6000kg gross and the speed limit was reduced to 10kmh.

Work to remove and replace the hanger section of the bridge had finished, but further work will be required once the repair design was peer-reviewed and tendered.

Five remaining hangers were delivered to the lab last week to confirm whether the samples taken were suitable for testing, due to method of extraction.

The bridge repair design was underway and the draft methodology was likely to be ready in the coming weeks to be peer-reviewed by engineering and construction services company WSP.

Work done from June to August will include completion of the analysis with information from hanger lab testing and bridge surveying; investigation in regard to strengthening the top chord of the bridge; and replacing the damaged section of top chord.

There will be no bridge closures until the repair and strengthening design was finalised.