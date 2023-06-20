Jets desperate to find magic playoffs formula down the stretch

Manawatū Jets coach Natu Taufale is hopeful his side can pick up a win in their next match against the Wellington Saints.

Manawatū Jets coach Natu Taufale wants his team to discover a ruthless streak as it approaches the final stretch of the NBL season.

The Jets lost 92-83 to the Taranaki Mountain Airs at the Arena on Saturday night, which gives them a four-win-and-nine-loss record for the year.

It was yet another game where they were in the mix, but let things slip. They led throughout the first half and the match was level with a quarter to go, before Taranaki pulled away.

It has been a common problem this season and something they can’t afford have happen this weekend when the star-studded Wellington Saints come to town.

Taufale said they were in the game against Taranaki, but turnovers hurt them, and they got the “fourth-quarter blues”. Turnovers have been a problem the Jets haven’t been able to shake off this year.

“We’ve got to be clinical down the stretch, we haven’t been clinical in the fourth quarter when we’ve had opportunities there.

“If anything this week is about a clinical attitude to defence, and we’ll continue to work hard.”

The Jets have five games left this season and while they are outsiders, they still have a chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

Taufale said it would only need them to go on a run of wins, and they could be in the picture for the top six.

“We treat every game now like it’s our last. There is time and there’s a slim chance. We’re looking around and seeing teams starting to lose a bit.

Stuff The Manawatū Jets are back at home this weekend against the Wellington Saints.

“We feel like if we get it right this week it might give us some good momentum going into the next four games. Can we be a bit more clinical when it really matters?

“Look after the ball and get some momentum moving into the last five games.”

But he was focused on Wellington this weekend first. He wasn’t totally sure what to expect as he said the Saints were bringing in a new player, but knew they would be strong.

The Saints are fifth and have a stacked roster of Tall Blacks, including men like Tohi Smith-Milner, Taane Samuel and Thomas Vodanovich.

“We know if we can get it together, we’ve got a shot,” Taufale said. “We know we have to be clinical in the fourth quarter, but overall we just have to knuckle down on those key areas where we haven’t been strong.”

Taufale said the Saints had players who had won NBL titles before, and the Jets were yet to build that experience.

But they remained confident of being competitive with the top sides after beating the currently fourth-placed Otago Nuggets two weeks ago.

Standings: Auckland 20, Canterbury 18, Franklin 18, Otago 16, Wellington 14, Nelson 10, Southland 10, Hawke’s Bay 10, Manawatū 8, Taranaki Airs 8.