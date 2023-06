Police at the scene of a car v pedestrian incident on Queen St East, near Bartholomew Rd in Levin on June 11.

A person struck by a vehicle in Levin has died.

Emergency services were called to Queen St East, near Bartholomew Rd, about 4.20pm on Sunday, June 11.

On Wednesday, a police media spokesperson said the pedestrian was taken to hospital but later died.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”