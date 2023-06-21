Union calls for transparency from Te Pūkenga over national restructure

Tertiary Education Union UCOL branch co-president Dee Brough, left, talks with Will Bentley about the national polytech restructure on Tuesday.

Staff at UCOL-Te Pūkenga feel they have been left in the dark about a nationwide restructure of the country’s polytechs.

Te Pūkenga, the national body for polytechs and training providers, last week announced it was starting a five-week consultation period with its 10,000 staff about a proposed restructure. Under the proposal there would be 400 fewer roles across the organisation.

Tertiary Education Union members at UCOL, which has campuses in Whanganui, Palmerston North, Levin and Masterton, feel they haven’t been provided enough information about the restructure.

But Te Pūkenga said staff have been fully informed.

Union organiser Lawrence O’Halloran said there would be UCOL staff whose role would be disestablished under the proposal and some would be able to get one of the new positions created, but they didn’t know how the affected roles would be spread across all the polytechs nationwide.

“We think that Te Pūkenga needs to be transparent with staff about the positions that are proposed to go.

“At UCOL all staff have been invited to comment if they wish on the proposal changes, but it's difficult for staff to do that if they don't know what positions in their own divisions are proposed to be disestablished.”

He said there was no information about how it would affect how UCOL operated, with staff worried about their colleagues who could lose their job and the potential loss of local knowledge and leadership.

“People who understand the needs of the community, what is required in Palmerston North, in Whanganui, in Masterton. A perspective that comes with local knowledge.

“Members are concerned about losing that. There's a certain amount of anxiety and concern.”

Many of the roles affected by the proposal were in middle and upper management, many of whom were not union members.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Staff at Palmerston North polytech, UCOL, could be affected by a nationwide restructure being done by the national umbrella body Te Pūkenga.

“At the end of the day this proposal is another blow to the organisation that is already understaffed and under-resourced. It simply can’t start losing another 400 staff.

“There is no fat to trim in the system. Every staff member is needed at the moment in vocational education.”

A spokesperson for Te Pūkenga said the plans for the organisation’s new operating structure had been well signalled.

“We realise times of transition are challenging and have followed a careful process in informing kaimahi (staff) about the change proposal and consultation process.”

They said staff whose roles could potentially change had been informed in face-to-face meetings and meetings about the proposal process were also held last week for staff across the country.

Information about the proposal was available online and there were more meetings in the next few weeks.

“Kaimahi now have five weeks to provide their feedback on the proposals before any final decisions are made. Until that time, we are unable to confirm what the impacts in each region will be.

“Our proposed new structure has a strong focus on regional leadership and local delivery. This is a requirement of our charter and one we are committed to.

“Our change proposal outlines more than 550 new roles, available throughout the country, with several regional and local leadership positions to recognise the importance of local knowledge.”

They said many of the affected positions were at management level as Te Pūkenga aimed to reduce duplication and create a more efficient organisation.

“The change proposal does not impact the direct delivery of teaching and training, and we are committed to ensuring that learners continue to receive high quality skills and qualifications and a good experience with us.”

Te Pūkenga wanted to avoid redundancies as much as possible by redeploying affected staff into new roles and managing vacancies.