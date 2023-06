Diversions are in place along State Highway 2.

State Highway 2 near Woodville is blocked in both directions after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash near Gaisford Rd just before 11am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews had just arrived at the scene and were working to extricate one person who was trapped in the vehicle.

Traffic was blocked in both directions.

More to come...