Thieves grind their way into containers to steal $25k worth of gear from Manawatū Striders

Thieves stole expensive equipment from the Manawatū Striders storage containers located near the twin turfs in Manawaroa St.

Containers full of sports gear belonging to a volunteer community organisation have been ransacked with thieves taking more than $25,000 worth of equipment.

The theft was discovered on Tuesday morning by volunteers from the Manawatū Striders who say most of the stolen items will be useless to the offenders.

Speakers, cables, power cords and timing clocks were amongst the gear taken after the offenders used a grinder to gain entry to a large container on Manawaroa St.

They “went through everything” and took what they could before cutting through a wire fence to access a second shipping container.

The containers were on council-owned land in the car park of the twin turfs and had been there for several years.

A Manawatū Striders spokesperson, who was too afraid to be named, said he and another volunteer had turned up to the site on Tuesday and found the locks cut.

When they opened the container, they saw the doors at the back were open, speaker boxes had been emptied and pushed outside and locked cases were opened.

“I was absolutely gutted,” he said. “We estimate there was about $25,000 worth of stuff taken ... this will really impact our upcoming events.”

He had spoken to people in the area who said they saw a “white vehicle with tints” at the container on Monday.

He said there were no cameras in the area and no one had taken down a number plate.

The thieves used a grinder to gain entry to the container.

“This was mid-morning Monday. People saw it ... they just didn’t think anything of it.

“It’s always busy around here.”

The police had been to fingerprint items, but they believed the gear was long gone, he said.

“We probably won’t get it back...they even took a brand-new trolley. They went through cases and took the microphones and stands that go with the speakers.

A wire fence was cut to gain entry to a second shipping container full of gear.

“The timing clocks are useless to anyone else.”

He said the club had received various offers of help but they wanted the offenders caught.

“People are saying how can we help...we are a big part of this community and this theft is very sentimental.”

Keys to padlocks around the area were also taken from a lock box and would need to be replaced, he said.

Broken padlocks were found on the ground and the doors of the container were open when volunteers arrived Tuesday morning.

“One key is to 14 padlocks...and this fence will stay like this until the council fixes it now because they own the land.”

A police media spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a burglary on Manawaroa St, which was “believed to have occurred sometime between June 8 and June 20”.

An investigation was under way, they said.