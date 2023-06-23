New Palmerston North business offers virtual escape

Andy Brown, left, and Jona Vergara have opened a new virtual reality business in Palmerston North called The Cave.

At new Palmerston North virtual reality business The Cave, people can climb Mount Everest, punch zombies or experience a spooky horror.

The Cave is a new business that offers virtual reality gaming, virtual reality escape rooms and racing simulators.

Jona Vergara and Andy Brown have fitted out a building on Queen St in the central city to transform it into The Cave, which already has sites in Tauranga, Papamoa and Taupō.

There is space for 12 people to use the virtual reality machines and 10 racing simulators, which offer V8 Supercars, GT3, Formula 1 and drifting.

The virtual reality games include an escape room, where people have to solve puzzles to get out of a room, shoot ‘em up or military exercises.

They can also be used for “flying to the moon or climbing Everest” and can compete against people around the world.

There are three areas for people to play and each player has a safety circle to stay inside. There are game hosts to help people during their session.

Each virtual reality set has a headset and hand-held controllers for things such as picking up items, shooting, or walking, depending on the game.

The Cave uses Steam VR for the games and there were “hundreds and hundreds” of games available, Brown said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Andy Brown explains how the hand-held controllers work.

He recommended people did the introductory session before starting a proper game. The minimum age is 8.

Vergara said they were adding games to the library all the time and would listen to the customers’ suggestion.

When a group comes in they talk about what they might want to do.

Brown also wants to host corporate events and team building exercises.

His nephew was involved in the business when it started in Tauranga a few years ago and Brown was eventually asked to set up one in Palmerston North.

Work started on the building in October and it is now open. There is a grand opening at 12pm on Saturday, which is being supported by Palmy BID.

Palmy BID is an organisation that supports businesses in the central business district by offering advocacy, business development support and promotion.