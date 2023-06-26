'I feel like that's my purpose': Kai champion grows food to feed her community

Leana Hamlin says her purpose in life is to grow kai and share it with others.

A single mum living in social housing is transforming her once modest garden into a flourishing community venture.

Leana Hamlin has lived in Highbury, Palmerston North for more than a decade and the self-described “green thumb” has always grown her own kai.

Her koro inspired her love of gardening when she was a child, and the mother-of-two said she took great pleasure in passing that passion on.

When Covid-19 came and Aotearoa went into lockdown in 2020, Hamlin and many others were confronted with the realities of food insecurity.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hamlin grows produce that is distributed through the Manawatū Food Action Network from her Kāinga Ora-owned property.

“Like everyone Covid-19 took a big toll on my mental health,” she said.

“Gardening really helped fill my wairua (spirit).”

Hamlin said Covid-19 also magnified a lack of human connection in the community and food was something that brought people together.

“I just wanna grow food and feed people. I feel like that’s my purpose.”

Her Kāinga Ora housing manager put her in touch with the Manawatū Food Action Network and after a meeting they came up with a plan to expand her gardens.

“Dave [from the network] popped around, unexpectedly, and I was just in the garden doing my thing.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Most Thursdays you’ll find Hamlin setting up gardens for whānau across the city.

“He said, ‘wow this is amazing’, but it’s just normal for me.”

Kāinga Ora was on board and Hamlin had been able to transform the frontage of her property into a community garden.

“We have two wheelchair users down this drive ... I thought about them being cooped up inside so we created a path by the garden.

“Now my neighbour comes over and can get her hands in there, and helps too.”

Her two children, aged 2 and 11, had also taken notice, she said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff With a passion for composting and reducing waste, Hamlin's garden also features a worm farm.

“My 2-year-old has her own tools ... she’s out here before I’ve even had my morning coffee ready to get in there.

“I take them hunting too ... my son now thinks he’s a better shot than I am.”

The trio also had “grow offs” – competing gardens to see whose produce could grow the best.

“The kids just love it ... it’s intergenerational. I grew up in the garden with my grandfather ... now my kids are doing it.

“The only thing I moan about is needing more land.”

Her yard was full of established plants such as strawberries, cauliflower, lettuces and spinach, and she had fruit trees with lemons, feijoas, blood oranges and limes.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The food is grown for who need it as the cost of living rises and people are forced to make choices about what they can put on the table.

“Honestly if everyone could just grow their own food it would make such a difference.

“Even just one small plant can save you about $8 a week.”

Hamlin also volunteered for Community Fruit Harvest and in a year, with another volunteer, had collected 10 tonnes of produce that was distributed to pātaka kai pantries and daycares around the city.

“We collect food from the community for the community.

“People have lost that connection. It’s awesome to be in this domain where we are saving food and expanding on the knowledge we know.”

Collected produce was also used by organisations such as SuperGrans for preserving or dehydrating fruit, which Hamlin said showed the importance of “getting back to basics”.

“I’m 34, and I have a dehydrator ... I eat home-kill meat. I know whatever happens my kids and I will be provided for.

“Gardening really helped push me through a dark time ... even if it is just $5 a week you put towards some seedlings, it’s worth it.”

Hamlin was also teaching young people how to hunt and almost half of the meat she caught was donated.