Palmerston North to get new Catholic bishop

Father John Adams has been appointed as the new Catholic bishop of Palmerston North.

Pope Francis has appointed father John Adams from the Diocese of Christchurch as the new Catholic bishop of Palmerston North.

The appointment was announced in Rome on Thursday night New Zealand time.

Adams will fill the vacancy left by the bishop Charles Drennan, who resigned in 2019 after allegations involving an inappropriate relationship with a young woman who was not a minor.

Ordained as a priest in 2003, Christchurch-born bishop-elect Adams is the parish priest of St Peter Chanel Parish in North Canterbury.

He is a trained teacher who has served as the Christchurch Diocese vicar for education since 2013 and the chairman of the diocesan Council of Priests since 2015.

“I was initially surprised but then joyful to hear, just over a week ago, about the invitation to become the next Catholic bishop of Palmerston North,” Adams said.

“Whilst I am saddened that my very happy and fulfilled days in the Diocese of Christchurch will soon come to an end, I have experienced God’s providence in my life enough to know that the power of his grace is not limited by location.

“Surely, we now live in a time that urgently needs to hear the good news of the gospel.

“To the people of the Palmerston North diocese, I want to say that my prayers for you have already begun, and I am looking forward to living and sharing with you that same good news.”

The president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, bishop of Auckland Stephen Lowe, welcomed the Pope’s announcement.

“We are delighted with father John’s appointment as the new bishop of Palmerston North,” Lowe said.

“Bishop-elect John is a loved parish priest who will bring a rich experience of pastoral and spiritual leadership to his new diocese.

“We look forward to sharing with the people of the diocese in the ordination of their new shepherd.”

A date is yet to be set for Adams’ ordination, but it is likely to be by the end of September.