COB douse Varsity in first half to keep heat on OBM

College Old Boys were too strong for Varsity at Massey University on Saturday, putting in a dominant first half.

College Old Boys have lit a fuse under competition leaders Old Boys-Marist in the chase for the Centennial Shield.

COB, after dousing Varsity 35-15 at Massey University on Saturday, are within a point of OBM with COB to host Feilding in the final round this Saturday.

That will force OBM to hoover up five competition points against a stumbling Varsity at Massey to claim the shield and top seeding for the semifinals.

Whatever happens, the improving Kia Toa will finish third and Varsity will be fourth.

COB made it four successive wins over Varsity and had it sewn up when 25-0 up at halftime.

COB were without key men Jared Goodson and halfback Vince Tahiwi-Macmillan (injured) but were so clinical the points came easily.

By contrast Varsity's two tries came near the end from a penalty try and a converted try from first five-eighth Sam Coles. All of COB’s tries were scored by the outside backs.

Prop Isaak Tupa'i was into everything for COB along with Jeremiah Saua and had the makeshift Varsity scrum under the pump in the first half.

First-five Jack Eschenbach was back and missed his first kick for COB when the kicking tee arrived too late.

Also impressive were loosies Elyjah Crosswell and Te Anini Pardoe and in the midfield, James Tofa and Timoci Seruwalu.

Varsity's handling let them down. They had prop Robin Praat​ playing his first senior game in two years and lost Turbos flanker Johnny Galloway injured early on, with his first calf injury.

Lock Josh Taula was diligent in his 40 minutes and lock Mickey Woolliams​ came on and stole lineout ball. Hooker Moses Armstrong-Ravula kept at it while Nick Grogan and Woolliams stiffened Varsity in the second half.

REX BROSNAN Varsity’s Sam Coles tries to find a way through the College Old Boys defence.

Kia Toa might be timing their run after deservedly beating Old Boys-Marist 24-19 at the Arena..

OBM looked like a team coming off the bye as they didn't fire and their usually reliable lineout didn't function. It was up against the lofty Turbos lock Ofa Tauatevalu, who scored two more tries and was the star.

Kias were without injured lock Fraser Stone and are hoping Hurricane Brayden Iose might make an appearance next week.

Kias scored four tries to three, had more possession and all the forwards were on fire, recycling ball.

It was still a tense final quarter because they were vulnerable with only a five-point lead, but their defence was up to it in one of their best this season.

Other standouts were flanker Bethel Fau'olo, prop Lotu Toumohuni, first-five Tevita Asi and wing Pena Va'a.

OBM made the odd breakout, hooker Chris Cairns scored at the start and they led 12-7 when wing Will Treder scored after a chargedown.

Also industrious were Phys Pedersen with his tackling and fullback Blair Hannam.

In the country derby game at Johnston Park, two even teams went at it when Feilding reversed their first-round 45-15 thumping to beat Te Kawau 17-10.

Both sides are strewn with young talent which should prosper next year if retained.

Where Feilding used the wind well in the first half, Te Kawau didn't in the second 40, two kicks flying dead which hurt. While Te Kawau attacked nicely early on, they were guilty of pushing passes under duress.

Their scrum had a slight edge but when veteran tighthead James Tennant was subbed off late, the scrum began to be pinged and that sewed it up for Yellows, as Kyle Brown seared over for a try and Te Kawau didn't look like coming back.

Earlier, Te Kawau might have won had wing Loti Sevele dived over in the corner. Among their standouts were lock Tom Hansen, hooker Richard Tennant and wing Tadhg O'Connor.

Yellows' best were elusive No 12 Carlos Ropoama-Third, fullback Brad Carr, No 8 Leni Tonga and lock Kees Pereka.

♦ In first XV rugby, Feilding High School beat Hamilton's fancied St Paul's Collegiate 25-11 at Johnston Park to advance to third in the Central North Island competition.

At Tauranga, Palmerston North Boys’ High School are fourth in the Super 8 after losing 32-14 to the improved Tauranga Boys' College.

Scorers:

College OB 35 (Joe Suka 2, Ben Minhinnick 2, Leo Tanginoa, tries; Jack Eschenback 2 con, 2 pen) Varsity 14 (Penalty try; Sam Coles try, con) HT: 25-0.

Kia Toa 24 (Ofa Tauatevalu 2, Sase Va'a, Malua Mauola, tries; Alex Boblea 2 con) OB-Marist 19 (Chris Cairns, Willl Treder, Aidan Champion, tries; Champion 2 con) HT: 19-12.

Feilding 17 (Carlos Ropoama-Third, Brad Carr, Kyle Brown, tries Carr con) Te Kawau 10 (Darren Falaniko try; Kody Edwards con, pen) HT: 7-10.

Points: OBM 46, COB 45, Kia Toa 39, Varsity 30; Te Kawau, Feilding 19; Freyberg 8.