Two men arrested after assault that left victim in 'critical condition'

Police have arrested two young men for assaulting a man on June 18.

A police spokesperson said at 2.15am police located a critically injured man on the corner of St Hill St and Ridgeway St, Whanganui, whose injuries were consistent with an assault.

Police have conducted a thorough investigation of the assault and have arrested two people in relation to the incident.

“The two men have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” the spokesperson said.

The 19-year-old will appear in Whanganui District Court on Wednesday, while the 18-year-old is due to appear on July 11.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police thanked the public for information provided which helped to bring these men to account.