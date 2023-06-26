Man sent to jail for more than 16 years for 'repeated and prolonged' abuse of young girl

The girl was abused from the age of 9 until she was 13, the court heard (file photo).

A Manawatū man has been sent to jail for more than 16 years for the “repeated and prolonged” sexual abuse of a young child.

The man, whose name is suppressed, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday on four charges relating to the sexual violation and indecent assault of a girl aged between 9 and 13.

He was found guilty of serious sexual offending after a judge-alone trial in April.

Monday’s hearing began with what Judge Bruce Northwood described as an “eloquent” impact statement from the victim.

The woman, now in her 30s, said it was around the age of 9 the offender had been invited into her home.

But, instead of being someone she could trust, he “destroyed my body, my self-esteem and my life”.

The abuse involved repeated rapes and other sexual activity until she was about 13, and occurred in places such as a bathroom, lounge and bedroom.

As a child, she had been “swallowed up by the shadows that followed her”, but the woman standing in front of him now was a “kind-hearted, resilient survivor”.

Stuff A woman raped as a child says she is now a survivor – not a victim.

Her life had been full of “secrets and shame” and she struggled to form proper relationships.

When night approached she was “filled with dread” and suffered from reoccurring nightmares, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

She had “dreams” she was yet to pursue, and her studies had been hampered by an inability to focus, disassociation and memory loss – all caused by the offending.

Doctor and therapy bills had piled up, and when the case finally reached court and her perpetrator was remanded in custody she “felt guilty”.

“I felt responsible ... like it was my fault.”

Now she knew that was because of “trauma-related guilt”, she said.

The man sat in the dock shaking his head as she read her statement aloud to the court, and when she finished Northwood said he did not want to see that and told the offender to stop.

“We are past that now.”

He said the man began the offending in the late 1990s when he called the young girl into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

She had recalled during the trial details such as the height of the bed and having to “scramble” onto it.

Northwood said the man raped the girl “over several years”, and a “compelling piece of detail” had been the victim’s testimony that when he turned the “lights off and on” she knew he was coming.

The abuse was “regular and sustained” and happened at least once a month from when the girl was about 10 years old. This tapered off as she got older.

After an indecent incident in a bathroom, the man was made to leave the home and received counselling.

Northwood said because he was allowed to return to the house after doing this “he thought his secret was safe”.

But, the offending continued.

The man had minimised his actions, and although a pre-sentence report stated he was “disappointed” in himself and what he had done this was not “close to remorse”, Northwood said.

The man had no previous convictions and was well-regarded in his employment of 30 years, he said.

But, the offending was “serious” and Northwood said a starting point of 17 years’ imprisonment was appropriate.

The only discount available was for previous good character for which he allowed 5%. This bought the term to 16 years and two months in jail.

No minimum term of imprisonment was set.

