Lupe Taopa-Mitimeti, left, from Winchester School, among a flurry of poi.

Passionate kapa haka performances are pulsating from the stage at The Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North for Te Pae Tamariki.

The two-day festival, featuring hundreds of primary and intermediate age children from Manawatū and Horowhenua schools, commenced on Monday.

Visual journalist Warwick Smith was there to capture the excitement and talent.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tyson Tefugu-Sorenson, centre, leads the haka for Palmerston North Intermediate School.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Brooklyn Ilandana-Latu, third from right, performs with Whakarongo School.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Loki Taopua leads the haka for Whakarongo School.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ada Rose Puha, left, performing with Winchester School.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Amber Deng, centre, leading the Palmerston North Intermediate School group in a waiata.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ariyah Apiata performing with St James School.