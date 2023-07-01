Air Force's new fleet of Poseidon aircraft present and ready for duty

The Royal New Zealand Air Force and Ministry of Defence officially welcome the first of the Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft into New Zealand. (First published December 2022).

All four of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft are now available for operations.

The Government purchased the four aircraft in 2018 for $2.3 billion to replace six P-3K2 Orions, which have been operating since the 1960s. The first Poseidon arrived in New Zealand from the United States in December and now all are at Base Ōhakea in Manawatū and ready for operation.

The Poseidons will be used to support New Zealand’s peace and security operations, maritime surveillance, resource protection, and humanitarian and disaster response.

Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark said the new fleet’s introduction into service marked the beginning of a new era.

READ MORE:

* Farewell flypast by venerable Air Force Orions

* Ōhakea Air Force base to hold two large hangars, workforce of 1200

* Ōhakea air base to home four P-8A aircraft, infrastructure upgrade begins



“New Zealand’s maritime security is central to our survival and success.

“The Poseidon is the latest in a series of aircraft going back to the early days of the RNZAF that have kept watch from the air, securing our maritime resources, defending our region against military threats, building regional resilience, preventing trans-national crime, and, of course, carrying out search and rescue and humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions.

“In the Poseidon fleet, we now have the modern standard in technology to perform these crucial roles. The Poseidon has the breadth of versatility and the depth of capability required for the job in today’s complex security environment.”

The P-8A aircraft were operated by No 5 Squadron and its Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Mark Whiteside, said being ready to fly operations was the culmination of years of hard work from a range of people.

SUPPLIED The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s new P-8A Poseidon fleet is now operational.

“Right from the start, we knew that people would be at the heart of this generational change; that every trade in our squadron, in the air and on the ground, and others on base with us who are involved in what we do, would be needed to put us on the mark to begin operations on time, and so it has proved to be.

“I am extremely proud of all our aviators as we begin this new era. They have worked hard, and now they will be able to see all that effort pay off as the P-8As start work.”

The No 5 Squadron, about 250 personnel and their whānau, have moved from Whenuapai in Auckland, where the P-3K2 Orions were based, to Ōhakea.

They spent three years training with the United States Navy at Jacksonville, Florida, before the aircraft came to New Zealand.

The Orions have been retired.