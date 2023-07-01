West End School spreading Matariki awareness with week of celebrations

West End School pupils Caitlin Hope, left, and Nell Hawke tuck into their shared Matariki breakfast.

A week of celebrations has helped Palmerston North’s West End School teach its community about Matariki.

The week of Matariki events was capped off with a shared breakfast and performances on Friday.

The week started with the Pae Tamariki kapa haka performance at The Regent on Broadway and then principal Matt Kennedy said there had been much community involvement with kai, waiata and learning about myths and legends. There was a whānau day and a Matariki assembly.

Kennedy said awareness about Matariki had grown, and he was grateful for the buy in from parents.

“The big thing for us is bringing the community in, learning and celebrating with the kids.

“It’s really pleasing it’s become a part of the calendar that the kids look forward to.”

Parent Oriwa Nolan-Edwards had been involved with organising some of the events and ran a workshop for the children about the pūrerehua musical instrument.

He had been involved with Māori performing arts since he was young.

He said when he was a child Matariki wasn’t well known, but it was progressing and now West End School was embracing Puanga.

Puanga was observed by local iwi during Matariki.

“One of the biggest things is the awareness of Matariki or Puanga that I’ve seen through the kids and what it means.

“They all have an understanding of what it means.”

Bilingual class teacher Rhys Lobb said the children had loved the Matariki week, and it had been well supported by parents.