Story-walk search for hippopotamus begins at Feilding reserve

Eva McPherson, 6, enjoying a school holiday trek through the new story-walk at Kowhai Park.

There is now a tale along the trail at a popular park in Feilding.

A set of panels has been installed along the walkway at Kōwhai Park, providing families with a story-walk experience, where they can read pages of a book scattered among the trees.

It’s the second story-walk developed by the team at Manawatū District Libraries, working with Porirua-based children’s author Juliette MacIver, following one introduced at Mt Lees Reserve in November last year.

The library team have replicated MacIver’s story “That’s Not A Hippopotamus”, and its illustrations by Sarah Davis, directly onto boards inside Kōwhai Park.

It is also translated into a te reo Māori version, “Te Hipo Huna”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The bush area of Kōwhai Park has been enhanced with new bridges and paths alongside the story panels.

The Manawatū District Council parks team have made enhancements to the bush area of the park, to ensure that it’s accessible for all with the installation of gravel paths and new bridges.

Work will continue in the area to make the space more welcoming users.

The council’s community hub programmes leader Marie Willis said the success of the Mt Lees story-walk convinced them that the concept would work at Kōwhai Park.

“We’ve been delighted by the response we’ve had to the work that was done at Mt Lees. We’ve received some great feedback from people who have taken their children up there and they’ve enjoyed reading the story and pretending that they’re in the story itself.

“Kōwhai Park seemed like the ideal location for the new story-walk with the enhancements that are being made to the park.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff There is also a te reo version of the story-walk, translated by Karena Kelly.

Julia Marshall, of Gecko Press, said they were excited to see another story come to life.

“We are always looking for new ways to bring books and children together, and so we can’t wait to see the story up and in amongst the bush at Kōwhai Park.”

The story-walk concept took off in New Zealand during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, when libraries put up temporary signage boards with book pages laminated to them for people to read on their walks.