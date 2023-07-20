This must be the place: Success elemental for Cartwheel Creamery's champion cheese makers

Jill Walcroft with champion cheese maker husband Adrian. She says making cheese in such a beautiful place as the Pohangina Valley brings them much joy, but “it’s not all beer and skittles”. Like any small business, it is hard to switch off – “there’s always cheese that needs turning”.

It starts in the soil, and then the elements hold sway, sometimes with unforeseen results.

What is true of the cheese being carefully crafted beside the pastures of the Pohangina Valley, can be just as true for the cheese makers.

The owners of Cartwheel Creamery are finding success is better measured on the faces of friends, neighbours and customers, than more conventional notions as they navigate market forces and figure out what growth is practical, or even desirable, for a small business defined by its artisan values.

Already they have found success can be bittersweet.

While Adrian and Jill Walcroft are still smiling from striking “champion” status at the country’s pre-eminent cheese awards in May, it’s a recognition and glitzy night out they wish could have been shared with their late colleague.

It’s a year since Alison Leber, the 59-year-old cheese maker and farmers’ market manager, was killed in an early morning car crash near Ashhurst while driving to work at the creamery.

“You’re just wishing you could snap time and take away a few seconds, that’s all it would have taken, I think. But you can’t,” said Jill.

Supplied Alison Leber, who was killed in a car crash on July 1, 2022, was “irreplaceable”, says Cartwheel Creamery cheese maker Adrian Walcroft of his former colleague.

The NZ Champions of Cheese Awards was an environment Leber, a US-trained master taster, was on the brink of entering, and likely thriving in, she said.

“There’s a lot of things we’ve missed out on experiencing that she had to give us, to share with us.”

In addition to a number of its cheeses claiming medals, Cartwheel Creamery’s Opiki Ma – a soft ripened goat’s milk – was judged champion of champions for boutique cheeses, and Adrian was named New Zealand’s champion cheese maker.

It was a remarkable feat for one of only about 30 artisan cheesemakers in the country, up against the production teams of industry behemoths Fonterra and Goodman Fielder, whose market prevalence has extended into speciality cheeses through brands such as Kāpiti and Puhoi Valley.

Adrian said it meant a lot to be acknowledged by his peers, particularly as the category required a portfolio of three cheeses, assessing mastery across a breadth of styles.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Adrian Walcroft preparing a vat for the next milk delivery.

Distinction is measured in excellence, but also in contrast from the standard.

The champion awards were an endorsement of the Walcrofts’ hands-on approach to their craft, which included relationships with individual organic dairy farmers and respect for “terroir” – the influence of the natural environment.

“It’s the water, the soil, the pastures, the animals, the farmer, the cheese maker, even his bio (biology) is influencing the flavour of the cheese, which can sound a bit creepy, but that’s how it is,” Jill said.

Adrian said in addition to minerals in the soil carrying through to the milk, and then to the cheese, there were organisms in the environment, naturally occurring yeasts and moulds, that inhabited the cheese-making facility.

They become part of the DNA of the creamery, just as Cartwheel has become infused in the identity of the valley.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cartwheel Creamery cheese maker Cheree Barclay wrapping rounds of cheese.

Though the venture is underpinned by science – the methodology, instrumentation and attention to detail – the couple clearly revel in “the magic”.

It’s adapting to the qualities of any given delivery of milk, where the fat and protein levels can change with the season or from farm to farm, and reacting to the uncertainties of the fermentation process.

It’s about being open to possibilities, and that extends to the business itself. But the couple are in no rush to expand or adhere to a conventional model to build on their success.

“Alison may have been the person who was going to take us on that journey of growing the team, so we could step back a bit,” said Jill, “so we could have a team that worked in the creamery much more.

“It hurt so much losing her, and it made us re-group a little bit. Like, do we need to [grow]?”

When they first established the creamery in 2011, she said a question they asked themselves was how small could they remain and stay in business, but with enough room to grow.

“We’ve demonstrated we’ve been able to do that, but we don’t want growth for its own sake, where you end up managing people more than making cheese.”

Adrian said it was a challenging step to contemplate. They were at a point where growing their team from three part-time staff would require doubling the size of the business.

“It’s a big ask in the current environment.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jill Walcroft with champion cheese maker husband Adrian, who was previously judged the best amateur cheesemaker in 2012.

The Walcrofts were acutely aware speciality cheese was a discretionary spend that many families may have struggled to keep on the shopping list amid the cost of living crisis.

But they have been heartened by a growing consumer awareness for buying local and knowing where their food comes from.

They also knew their cheese was a cut above.

“When they taste it at a market, even though it’s more expensive than what they buy in a supermarket, they see the value in that.

“Meeting the maker and the quality of the product speaks for itself too. You just have to trust we’ve got something they want, and they’re going to have a great food experience.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Six of Cartwheel Creamery’s cheeses picked up medals at the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards, including its Goat Tomme, which won gold.

Cartwheel Creamery has continued to sell at farmers’ markets, its website and via speciality store wholesalers.

They have dabbled with some owner-operated supermarkets, but they know it can be a fraught relationship.

Jill questioned the perception that presence in a supermarket equated to “making it”, particularly when a third of speciality cheeses in cabinets was now imported product from Europe, mass-produced and arriving frozen.

She was more than happy standing beside her cheese at markets and sharing their chapter of “the Manawatū food story”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cheeses ripening at Cartwheel Creamery.

What the couple had enjoyed most from the big awards win was the pleasure other people had taken from it.

“People have come up to us at markets and emailed us, and reached out in all sorts of ways, and said, ‘well done’.

“And they feel the pride because they live here too, so there is this collective feeling for our success.”