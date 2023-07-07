Parish funds down the drain as thieves strike church downpipes

Downpipes have been stolen from St Peter's Anglican Church in Palmerston North.

Another building in Palmerston North has been hit by thieves taking copper spouting, with a church the latest target.

Stuff last week reported on the theft of copper spouting from a building on Ruahine St which houses The Daily Grind Cafe and Hospital Fish Shop.

Now copper downpipes and head units have been taken from St Peter’s Anglican Church on Ruahine St, 1km away from last week’s target.

The spouting was taken from the front of the church, which is right on the road and high up off the ground. Some of it has been taken from the second-level parapet, also a long way off the ground, and likely would have required a ladder.

Vicar Stuart Goodin said he was unsure when the spouting had been taken because “how often do you look at the front of a building”, but the neighbours noticed something amiss earlier this week.

“The effort and the amount of time it would have taken seems extraordinary.”

He said what was particularly galling was the people responsible must not have considered how it would affect the parishioners, who were not well-off.

“It’s a big building and it looks marvellous, but it’s not as if we’ve got pots of cash. It’s disappointing.”

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Downpipes and head units have been stolen from St Peter's Church in Palmerston North.

About 10 years ago, other copper downpipes had been stolen so the church replaced them with stainless steel or plastic pipes, but some copper ones had remained.

The church was insured but would have to pay an excess, and it was hassle they didn’t need, he said. CCTV footage was being reviewed.

Goodin said the police had visited and were going to talk to scrap metal dealers.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating whether there was any evidence to help them identify the offenders.

The church’s people’s warden, Yvonne Rae, said she was gobsmacked by the theft.

“It’s all money lost out of the parishioners’ pockets.”