Iwi leader slams vandalism of pou as hate crime

The pou at Ahimate Reserve in Palmerston North have been vandalised.

An iwi leader has slammed the vandalism of pou at a site of cultural significance to iwi in Palmerston North.

A number of carved pou (erected posts) at Ahimate Reserve near the Manawatū River have been graffitied. Eight pou in two different spots have been sprayed with orange paint and a derogatory word has been written.

Ahimate Reserve is an ancestral pa site of Rangitāne.

Chris Whaiapu of Ngāti Hineaute said it was a hate crime and the behaviour was “absolutely deplorable”.

“These vigilantes are an embarrassment to this country.

“Tribes will take this sort of nonsense into our own hands if not taken seriously and I expect an outcome with the swiftest of results.

“Let that be a shot across the bow to anyone who thinks they can desecrate any of my tupuna.”

The Palmerston North City Council was yet to respond to a request for comment.

The council earlier this week announced it had joined forces with the police and community organisations after a rise of vandalism and destructive behaviour.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff The pou have been sprayed with orange paint and a derogatory word written on them.

More than 30 incidents have occurred at council facilities since the beginning of the year, so the council has been working with these other organisations to solve the problem.

Mayor Grant Smith said earlier this week they wanted to assure people there was a lot of work going on in the background to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.

One of the measures the council has taken is to increase the number of CCTV cameras from 27 to 124, which is aimed at deterring crime and helping with police investigations.

The council has also been working with numerous community organisations to discourage antisocial behaviour.