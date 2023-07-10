North Island table tennis championships return to Manawatū

Manawatū's Matt Ball will be one of the contenders in the men's open competition at the North Island table tennis championships in Palmerston North this weekend.

A large field featuring many of New Zealand’s top players will contest the North Island individual open and para table tennis championships in Palmerston North this week.

Starting on Thursday, the four-day competition at Fly Palmy Arena, had received 168 entries. The last time the tournament was held it had 110 entries.

Table Tennis Manawatū development officer Matt Ball said it would be the first major tournament Manawatū had hosted since 2018.

Last year’s national championships in Auckland were the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to Covid-19.

This week’s tournament would feature juniors, veterans and open competitions, with grades from under-13 to over-75.

The top contenders in the men’s singles were Dean Shu of Auckland and Alfred Dela-Pena from Waitemata, while 15-year-old Timothy Choi (North Shore) was one to watch.

A former New Zealand rep, Ball could also mount a challenge in the men’s singles, and was top seed in the open mens doubles partnering with Max Henderson (Bay of Plenty).

In the women's singles, the top contenders were Auckland’s Joanna Yang and Abbey Webb, a former Manawatū player who is now representing Canterbury.

Auckland’s Ayumi Emilie Moriyama-Picard, 13, was another player to watch.

Manawatū’s Tim Seaholme starts as top seed in the B grade men’s singles, the over-30 men’s singles and over-40 men’s singles.

Twenty-three Manawatu players were competing across all events, although top junior Akshay Aneesh was overseas.

The men’s singles and under-15s double as qualifying for the Oceania championships.

The open men’s and women’s top eight matches should be from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Confirmed playing times: Thursday 4pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday 9am-9pm, Sunday 9am-4.30pm.