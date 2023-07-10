Have you seen Sonya Ryrie?

Sonia Ryrie was last seen on Tuesday, July 4, leaving her address in Foxton.

Police are appealing for information in regard to the disappearance of a Foxton woman.

Sonia Ryrie left her home on Tuesday, July 4, in a green Toyota Camry, with the registration plate YR8795.

An appeal on social media on Saturday said police and “Sonia’s family would like to know she’s safe”.

“If you have seen Sonia, her vehicle or have any information that may assist police in locating Sonia please contact police on 111 and reference file number: 230707/0550.”

On Monday, a police spokesperson confirmed Ryrie had not yet been located.