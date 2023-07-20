School's new artworks a link to region's mythic past

The new mural at College Street Normal School showing how Okatia created the Manawatū Gorge. Pupils, from left, are kapa haka leaders Faith Burgess, Mya Isaacs, Deloma Afu, Ngakau Rapana, Geordie Court, Raiden Pehi, Kade Taura, all 10.

As local history gains greater prominence in the classroom, it is also assuming a vibrant place in a Palmerston North School’s social spaces.

Two new artworks were unveiled at College Street Normal School this week, underpinning what pupils have been learning about their region’s heritage and legends.

An outdoor mural captures the mythic creation of Te Āpiti Manawatū Gorge, when restless spirit Otakia summoned all his strength to forge a path to the ocean through a mountain, separating the Tararua and Ruahine ranges.

A coloured glass window artwork in the school library depicts the three kete, or baskets, of knowledge received from the heavens by the forest god Tāne.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Geordie and Maya, both 10, checking out the new artwork in the library representing three baskets of knowledge.

Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe attended the unveiling and blessed the pieces, which were both created by Christchurch artist Jess Collins following discussions with iwi and the school.

Principal Simon Marshall said the art supported the school’s local history curriculum and helped visitors better understand local history and the significance of the nearby Manawatū River.

It was important that the foundations of the school’s relationship with Rangitāne was meaningful for both the iwi and the young learners.

Marshall acknowledged the contribution of kaumātua, historian and artist Warren Warbrick, who could not attend the unveiling, but had worked closely with Collins, and impressed the need to have a narrative running through the school – both in its lessons and the environment.

“We were mindful of making the art at the school tell a story while working through the curriculum.”

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe says a prayer after blessing the new mural at College Street Normal School.

Students have recently been working with Nuwyne Te Awe Awe Mohi, learning the history of Te Marae o Hine/The Square, and the significance of the awa (river).

Wiremu Te Awe Awe said it was heartening to see schools embracing local history, and to watch 600 children perform a haka with feeling and meaning.

“It’s the Treaty in action.”

He said up to 3000 school children were now visiting Te Rangimarie Marae, in Rangiotū, each year, up from about 2500 since schools started introducing the local history curriculum.