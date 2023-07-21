Anti co-governance tour invites Palmerston North residents to hear Julian Batchelor's 'inspiring lecture'

Julian Batchelor will be bringing his show to Palmerston North on Saturday evening.

There is confusion over whether a Stop Co-Governance tour that has been met with protests and labelled racist will visit Palmerston North.

A 12-page “glossy” booklet has been distributed to neighbourhoods in the city inviting residents to hear Julian Batchelor give an “inspiring public lecture on co-governance – what it is, why it’s wrong and why it must be stopped”.

The meeting, which was to be held on Saturday at a hall belonging to the Manawatū branch of the New Zealand Chinese Association, is part of a series of talks Batchelor has been doing across Aotearoa in the lead up to the election.

However, a spokesperson for the Association said the event had been cancelled, and it would not take place at their hall.

They did not know if the event would go ahead at another venue.

Batchelor’s website states he is “fighting against tribal rule, racism, separatism and apartheid ... for one person, one vote, for one law for all and racial unity”.

It also claims “co-governance is not about co-governance, it’s a plan by radical tribal representatives to take over New Zealand”.

Palmerston North resident Janet Sayers was disappointed to see the invitation in her letterbox.

She said the “glossy pamphlet promoted disinformation and hatred”.

She hoped people “in Palmerston North, and the surrounding areas, will protest at the venue on Saturday night”.

Chris Whaiapu, of Rangitāne and Ngāti Hineaute, said his iwi had developed a “great relationship” with its local government and co-governance was a constitutional right.

“We will not tolerate this nonsense in our city. The typical demographic that Julian preys on are our senior citizens, using fearmonger tactics that they will lose their homes, and be thrown out in the streets like that in Zimbabwe (Rhodesia), if something isn’t done about this co-governance.

“He relies on their not speaking of te reo Māori to convince them of an alternative, fantastical [and] different interpretation of the Tiriti o Waitangi in his sermons.”

He said Batchelor’s attempts to describe the rights of Māori as ethnic-based rather than constitutional gave rise to “racial divide”.

”We live in a bicultural country, that which was agreed to and guaranteed to Māori under Article 3 of the Tiriti o Waitangi. “

It was important to remember the case of Te Papaprahi o Te Raki in 2014 when the courts determined Māori did not “cede any sovereignty”, he said.

”Co-governance is a constitutional right. To persuade public opinion that it’s not, is in itself racist.”

Batchelor said Palmerston North was a stop on his tour because residents there had shown “great interest” in what he had to say.

“They are interested in free speech and want to support it and hear all points of view ... and my point of view is one of those.”

His meetings had “never” excluded Māori, and it was “only the media” who made it that way, he said.

“It’s never been exclusively that, and it never will be.

“I had eight Māori at my meeting last night ... two of them came up to me afterwards ... and asked me to sign my book.

“They were happy as Larry.”

He did not know if protesters would turn up to Saturday’s event, but said “safety was under control”.

Protesters from the Aotearoa Liberation League have turned up to several of Batchelor’s meetings, and in March Kaipara District Council Te Moananui o Kaipara ward councillor Pera Paniora started a petition demanding a stop to the tour.

Her petition, asking Attorney-General David Parker to take action due to breaches of the Human Rights Act for inciting (alleged) racial disharmony, gathered 1700 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Police were also investigating a clash between an attendee and counter-protesters at a recent event in Tākaka, and they had been called to other meetings due to disorder.

When Batchelor visited Ōtautahi earlier this month more than 100 people turned up to protest and two Māori women were refused entry into the meeting.

When he visited Levin in May his meeting was cancelled after organisers clashed with a group who were denied entry.

At the time Batchelor told Stuff he cancelled the event because he was not prepared to “reward bad behaviour”.

He said he was not racist, and was expecting his next event to be a “whopper”.