Don't feed the plants - dark comedy comes to school stage in Little Shop of Horrors

Jack Taylor plays the lead, Seymour, in Awatapu College’s production, Little Shop of Horrors.

A giant flesh-eating plant takes over the stage for Awatapu College’s latest production.

Awatapu College is performing Little Shop of Horrors this week and it runs from Wednesday to Sunday. Tickets are available on the school’s website.

The show features a host of quality young singing talent and is littered with dark humour.

Little Shop Of Horrors is set in the rough neighbourhood of Skid Row in New York, where lead Seymour Krelborn works at a run-down florist shop.

He discovers a new breed of plant, which brings him fame and popularity, but the plant, Audrey II, has a thirst for human blood and is growing.

The plant, who starts small and gets bigger as the show goes on, helps Seymour with his love interest Audrey, but causes other problems. There is a team of puppeteers to control Audrey II.

Teacher and co-director Jane Bennett said despite the word horrors in the title it was a comedy.

“It’s a spoof based on ‘50s B movies. It is fun.”

Thirty students and 10 staff have been working on the show since the start of the year.

Bennett said many of the students didn’t know what the original show or film were about, but once they started researching, they loved it.

Seymour is played by Jack Taylor and Audrey is played by Alyssa Tufuga.

Lincoln Kennett provides the voice of the evil and hungry Audrey II, while Vincent Shore puts in a star turn as the sadistic, leather-clad dentist, who “represents toxic masculinity”.

Ben Pryor Photography Awatapu College has been working on its production Little Shop of Horrors since the start of the year.

Bennett said a range of students were involved, from award-winning performers to people new to theatre.

“We’re building confidence, building capacity by playing these different styles of theatre.”

Kate Oatway is the other co-director, Alexia Clark the choreographer and Kieran Murphy the musical director.

The puppeteers were trained by Bennett and former Awatapu student Amy Atkins, who is a puppeteer.

The music is catchy and written by Alen Menken, who also did the music for shows such as Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.