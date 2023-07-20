Man on a mission: Walking the length of North Island to collect rubbish

Palmerston North man Jack Popata plans to walk the length of New Zealand and collect rubbish.

It was during a dream that Jack Popata realised he wanted to do his bit cleaning up the environment.

The Palmerston North man planned to walk the length of the North Island, 1000km, collecting rubbish because he was concerned about the future of the world his children lived in.

He intended to do it at the start of next year and drive to Cape Reinga and make his way down State Highway 1 on foot. He wanted the event to be during summer so he could walk without getting wet and cold.

“I had a dream one night where I was walking down the road, down State Highway 1, it was full of trash. I thought ‘is this a sign or what?’

“I live in Palmerston North, but originally I'm from Kaitaia. I’ve done that trip a few times and I’m sick of seeing rubbish every time.”

He is raising money through a Givealittle page, called The great walk of North Island to clean up rubbish of NZ, to help with the costs of the expedition, including fuel and rubbish bags.

He hoped to get a caravan or a vehicle to carry the rubbish in, then drop it off at a local rubbish dump where ever he was staying each night.

A project like this was new to him and he had no idea how long it would take.

“I used to be in the army so I used to be pretty fit.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff He had a dream about rubbish on State Highway 1 and wants to do something to change it.

But he hoped to have a support crew come on the trip with him.

Once a month he walks around the block with his children to collect rubbish.

When Stuff visited Popata, who works as a teacher aide, he had just walked the length of Ruahine St and had almost filled a council rubbish bag with all the waste left on the side of the road.

“I’m trying to be a good role model for my children, a good role model for everyone.”

He said Papatūānuku (Mother Earth) would love what he was doing.