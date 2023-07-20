Missing Foxton woman, Sonia Ryrie, confirmed dead by family

Sonia Ryrie was last seen on Tuesday, July 4, leaving her address in Foxton. The 49-year-old has been confirmed dead.

Missing Foxton woman, Sonia Ryrie, has been found dead on Wednesday at the bottom of the Makohine Viaduct.

A family member has confirmed with Stuff her body was found by police yesterday after she was last seen driving northbound in a green Toyota Camry through Hunterville on July 1.

This comes after an extensive search by police was conducted, which included the use of drones.

The 49-year-old’s family made an initial appeal for information on her whereabouts on July 8, stating they would like to know that “she’s safe”.

A second appeal by police for any public information on Ryrie was made earlier this week.

A police spokesperson said a woman has been found deceased near Makohine Viaduct in Hunterville, but formal identification is still taking place.

There are no suspicious circumstances in relation to the death, and it is being referred to the Corner, they said.