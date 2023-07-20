Drink-driving father who caused crash that killed 4-year-old son sent to jail

Dylan Foster, 4, died following a crash in which his father was driving under the influence.

A father who downed six “high-alcohol” beers before causing the crash that killed his 4-year-old son has been jailed for almost three years.

Daniel Steven Mehlhopt, 40, kept his head down in the dock in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday as he appeared for sentencing on a charge of driving with excess blood alcohol causing death.

The public gallery was full of victim Dylan Foster’s family, including his mother Chloe Foster who was carrying a painted wooden box.

Dylan died “instantly” after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, on February 3.

The court heard Mehlhopt was absent for most of Dylan’s life. He had started to have him on weekends and the day of the crash he picked him up from Waipukurau.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Daniel Mehlhopt at his sentencing at Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

Before leaving his home in Palmerston North, Mehlhopt drank five “high-alcohol beers” to calm his anxiety, Judge Jonathan Krebs said.

On the way he had one more.

He collected his son and headed home but failed to take a bend near Dannevirke.

The car spun 180 degrees, collided with a tree and went 5m down a bank.

The judge said it was clear Dylan died instantly.

Mehlhopt was injured and taken to hospital where it was found he had 246mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, almost “three times” the legal limit.

Reading her victim impact statement Chloe Foster sobbed and said most days she struggled not to take her own life.

The loss of her only child had been the most “heartbreaking, distressing, mentally destroying and savage” thing to happen to her.

She said Dylan was outgoing and bright and loved music and dogs.

“He was my whole life, my purpose, my happiness.”

Dylan had a “contagious laughter” and made everyone feel important, she told the court through tears.

She had struggled to conceive and Dylan was her miracle. Now she was a “childless mother”.

Dylan’s grandparents, Jennifer and Dennis Foster, also spoke of their grief.

They shared a close bond with Dylan and had lived together for the past few years.

Jennifer Foster said she was “consumed by sadness and regret” and it seemed to be “getting worse”.

She had “difficulty with all aspects of her life” and thought about how Dylan died and “how it must have been for him”.

NZTA Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's campaign targets drivers who have developed a sense of complacency about the risk of impaired driving. (Video first published October 2021)

On the day of his death they had spent the morning together dropping donations to the SPCA shop and towels to its shelter.

Dylan was allowed to spend time with the kittens and she said he felt “very special”.

Dennis Foster spoke of the hours they spent together in his shed where he passed on his love of woodworking.

“We spent hours in my workshop ... at playgrounds, at the beach at the end of our road.

“Daniel Mehlhopt has destroyed what my family and I once had.”

Fridays were the “hardest”, he said. Around the time of the crash he would often think of his “helpless grandson” in the back seat.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster said his client was remorseful and had a written a letter detailing this to the court.

Mehlhopt was willing to engage in restorative justice. He had to live with the fact “he killed his son” and it took this “tragic event to open his eyes”.

Foster said Mehlhopt was now undergoing treatment for his issues with alcohol and would accept any sentence imposed.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The judge said Mehlhopt had become consumed by alcoholism.

The judge said Mehlhopt had four previous convictions for driving under the influence and was given a final warning in 2014.

He was “past the point” of having a drinking problem and was an alcoholic with a disease that had “consumed” him.

“You have been powerless despite interventions.”

He set a starting sentence of four years and nine months in jail, but allowed a 40% discount for remorse, rehabilitative factors and Mehlhopt’s guilty plea ending on a sentence of two years and ten months’ imprisonment.

Mehlhopt was also disqualified from driving for four years.

According to the New Zealand Automobile Association, from 2016 to 2020, there was an average of 78 road deaths each year when a driver or rider was above the legal alcohol limit.

That equated to one in five road deaths involving a drunk driver, it said.