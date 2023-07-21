Truck and trailer rolls on SH57, highway under stop/go in Shannon

A truck and trailer has rolled on SH57, blocking parts of the road.

A crash on State Highway 57 in Shannon has blocked parts of the road as MetService issues a strong wind warning for Kāpiti-Horowhenua.

Emergency services responded to the crash, which saw strong winds cause a truck and trailer to roll on the northbound lane of SH57, near the intersection of Otauru Rd, at 7.15am on Friday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded with one crew from Shannon to the scene and is assisting police with scene protection, a spokesperson said.

The northbound lane of the highway was blocked but from about 8am was under stop/go traffic management.

Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to drive with caution along this route.

A second truck and trailer had also rolled on SH56 in Ōpiki. The incident occurred just before 10am which closed the road between Tane Rd and SH57 until 11.50am.

Detours were in place for some time.

Power had also been cut to several properties in the region.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for the Horowhenua and Kāpiti districts on Friday morning from 7am to 7pm, and said southeast winds could approach severe gales in exposed places.