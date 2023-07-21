'Please don't let it happen': Protesters front up to Massey University council over restructures

Protesters presented their case to the university council at its meeting on Thursday, chanting and speaking outside, before filling the meeting room.

Staff, union members and students have implored the Massey University council to reconsider restructures they believe could lead to hundreds of job cuts.

A group of protesters presented their case to the university council at its meeting on Thursday, chanting and holding speeches outside, before filling the meeting room.

Massey staff and the Tertiary Education Union have been upset about university policies aimed at reducing costs, which could lead to some course closures, as it deals with financial strain.

The university has just asked for 245 staff to enter expressions of interest for voluntary redundancy as a way of improving its financial position. Massey recorded an $8.8 million deficit in 2022 and this week announced a year-to-date operating deficit of $14.2m.

Four speakers addressed the council and politics professor Richard Shaw said his department, the college of humanities and social sciences, could lose up to 40% of its 170 staff and three large academic units.

He said the job of humanities and social sciences was to help people make sense of themselves, society and other things, major issues such as the climate crisis, racism, and political extremism.

If the changes went ahead it would be harder for the university to achieve its vision, he said.

“Instead on your watch as a council, Massey University will have made sure that Aotearoa is just a little less safe for those who are the target of racism, a little less safe for those who are the victim of misogyny, a little less socially cohesive, a little less capable of helping the taxpayer plan and prepare for an uncertain future.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Massey University council, right, hears from presenters at the council meeting on Thursday.

“That is not a contribution that any of us wish to be associated with. Don’t let it happen. Please don’t let it happen.”

Shaw said staff had carried the university during the Covid years, but they had not been given the chance to discuss the restructures in person with vice chancellor Jan Thomas, they had only received digital communications.

“In a Te Tiriti-led organisation gathering in person to discuss the future of our place seems to be the respectful and appropriate thing to do.”

Tertiary Education Union co-branch president Te Awatea Ward told the council it had been a difficult and trying period, working through Covid-19 and dealing with unsettling restructures.

She said the university should work with the union and the Government to try and increase the sector’s funding.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The public gallery was full for the Massey University council meeting.

School of food and advanced technology senior lecturer Fran Wolber said staff were demoralised and one of the colleges could lose one in six staff through redundancy under one of the proposed restructures.

“Is Massey going to be happy to lose one in six students or have one in six tasks go? Or are they going to increase the workloads?”

PhD student Matt Russell, a member of the group Students Against Cuts, said there was a significant feeling of dissatisfaction with Massey’s educational offering.

He believed the low-and-no-enrolments and digital plus policies would push that to breaking point.

“Students complain of over assessment, a lack of choice in available papers and the post-Covid shift of so many internal papers to blended delivery, which is widely perceived by internal students as yet another cost-cutting measure.

“Students are aware that their educational experience at Massey is diminishing, just as they are aware that their fees increase year-on-year.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Union members, staff and students plead their case to the university council.

He asked the council to slow down and talk with staff and students.

Pro chancellor Ben Vanderkolk responded and said he understood the speakers’ anxiety and stress. He said the council was doing its best to operate under the act and funding model it had.

“We struggle, we work really hard as a council to try and maintain our social licence, and we try to build trust with Aotearoa as a university.”

He said the whole sector was facing this problem.

“From the council’s point of view we meet every month, we confront underfunding, bad funding models, fundamental structural weaknesses.”

He said what consultation had been done was in the eye of the beholder, but he asked the protesters to contribute to the consultation process.