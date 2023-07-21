Manawatū Cyclones excited for season opener against Taranaki

Hollyrae Mete will start at centre for the Manawatū Cyclones’ first game of the season against Taranaki in New Plymouth on Sunday.

The new era begins for the Manawatū Cyclones this weekend as a new Farah Palmer Cup season starts under new coach Chris Wilton.

The Cyclones’ first game is against Taranaki in New Plymouth on Sunday in a season where Manawatū will be looking to be promoted from the championship to the premiership.

Wilton has taken the reins this season and he said he felt blessed to be working with the commitment, talent and enthusiasm in the team.

“We’ve done a lot of learning and a lot of hard training. We’ve trained a lot. We’re really looking forward to playing a game of rugby, of Farah Palmer Cup.

“It’s exciting for us. Everybody that has been named in the team has earnt the jersey.”

Having been relegated from the premiership last year, the Cyclones will be keen to go back up to the top division, but Wilton said it was important for them to look at their goal this weekend against Taranaki.

“I’m a new coach, there’s new things to learn for us. It’s about how well we can execute and understand what we want to do as a team and everything else hopefully will look after itself.

“We just want to see how well we can do as a team.”

A few players are out this week, but Wilton has still named a solid team for the game, with a strong forward pack and a young backline.

There are seven potential debutants in the squad in forwards Traest Mafile’o, Caitlin Burt-Poloai, Sam Taylor and Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, and backs Maia Davis, Whetumarama Nuku and Jayda Maniapoto.

Davis and Maniapoto are still at Manukura.

They have a stellar loose forward trio in Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker, former New Zealand sevens player Rhiarna Ferris and Layla Sae, who has been contracted by the Black Ferns but is yet to play a game.

Vice-captain Rachael Rakatau and Kahurangi Sturmey will be key players at lock, along with former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua at hooker and prop Ngano Tavake.

Veteran fullback and former New Zealand player Selica Winiata will captain the side.

Rebekah Tufuga, Wikitoria Doyle, Wairakau Greig, Paige Lush and Taufa Bason are out injured, and Marilyn Live is getting married this weekend.

Davis and rookie first-five Mia Maraku, who debuted last year, will have the important job of guiding the team around.

“With Maia she’s just possessed with a lot of really good skills such as kicking, box kicking, passing,” Wilton said. “She’s very fit. She’s a standout with her skills.

“With Mia being able to drive the team around has had a lot of challenges with a lot of new things to learn, but she’s taken those challenges on.”

Manawatū Cyclones: 15 Selica Winiata (captain), 14 Whetumarama Nuku, 13 Hollyrae Mete, 12 Rangimarie Sturmey, 11 Jashana Te Uawiri, 10 Mia Maraku, 9 Maia Davis; 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 7 Rhiarna Ferris, 6 Layla Sae, 5 Rachael Rakatau, 4 Kahurangi Sturmey, 3 Traest Mafile’o, 2 Sosoli Talawadua, 1 Ngano Tavake. Reserves: 16 Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, 17 Ruby-May Ngaruhe, 18 Caitlin Burt-Poloai, 19 Sam Taylor, 20 Elinor-Plum King, 21 Corrineke Windle, 22 Jayda Maniapoto, 23 Leiana Marshall-Barton.