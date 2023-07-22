Back Issues: The momentous deal overseen by a magistrate, an interpreter and a sheep farmer

Ruahine Kindergarten teachers, participants of “Rakau - Being a Palmerstonian”, visit the Ashhurst Pathway at the Raukawa Road end, close to where the historic signing took place.

Sunday is the 159th anniversary of an event that seems to be somewhat lost to the local history books.

On July 23, 1864, more than 150 uri o Rangitāne (descendants of Tanenuiarangi) gathered together on the edge of the Manawatū Awa at Raukawakawa Pā, '’under the shining sun’'.

They were gathered to agree to a momentous sale.

Following years of negotiation, Rangitāne paramount chief, Te Hirawanui Kaimokopuna of Ngāti Mutuahi, was the lead signatory in the sale of 250,000 acres of Rangitāne ki Manawatū whenua, known as the Te Ahu a Turanga block, to the crown.

The sale excluded a number of Māori reserves along the Manawatū Awa, such as Hokowhitu.

One month prior to the July gathering, Wellington superintendent Isaac Featherston is reported in the Wellington Independent newspaper as saying: ‘‘After long and weary negotiations and many disappointments, I am happy at last to announce to you that a memorandum of agreement for the sale of the Upper Manawatū block has been duly signed, that all the owners have, after repeated rūnanga, agreed to the terms, and that the final deed of purchase is being prepared.

“The amount of the purchase money, £12,000, is probably the largest sum ever yet paid at any one time to the natives; but when you consider that the block comprises some 250,000 acres of rich alluvial land; that it abounds in valuable timber; that the river is navigable for some 30 miles ... you will scarcely deem the sum agreed to be paid for it excessive.’’

Archives New Zealand The Te Ahu a Turanga block is delineated on the fourth page of the 1864 Deed of Sale. Maori (or Native) Reserves along the Manawatū Awa are marked in yellow. Government surveyor John Tiffin Stewart was instrumental in the mapping of the region in the 1850s.

We wrote about viewing the deed of sale (or deed of purchase) in person at Archives New Zealand last year in the Back Issues series on July 23. You can view a digitised version of the deed on the Archives New Zealand website.

Our national archive holds the original deed and two handwritten copies.

How did the deed paperwork, with its blank pages ready to receive signatures, come about? In one small corner of the deed we are told it was read over and viewed by a magistrate, an interpreter and a sheep farmer.

The magistrate was 26-year-old Walter Buller. Possibly more known to us for his passion for natural history, especially ornithology, New Zealand-born Buller began his working life as a native interpreter in the Magistrate’s Court in Wellington.

William Harding/Alexander Turnburll Library A seated portrait of Walter Lawry Buller, thought to be in a Whanganui studio, c.1870.

In 1862, Isaac Featherston was appointed land purchase commissioner for the Wellington province.

Following Governor George Grey’s magistrate network expansion into ‘’Māori districts’’, Buller relocated to Manawatū to become resident magistrate in 1862. One of his tasks was to assist Featherston in his land purchases for the Wellington provincial government, including the 250,000 acre Te Ahu a Turanga block negotiation with Rangitāne.

Within a few years of the sale, Buller completed a doctorate in natural history at the German university, Tübingen, and in 1873 published his ‘’A History of the Birds of New Zealand’’, a book still highly regarded today.

The interpreter was 38-year-old, New Zealand-born James Hamlin, a provincial government officer based in the Land Purchase Department in Wellington.

The Wellington Independent reported that Hamlin had been involved with Buller in January 1864 in prosecuting John Haslam for illegally occupying native lands in Manawatū, and for breaching the Native Land Purchase Ordinance.

Hamlin was involved again with Buller with the Te Ahu a Turanga block deed.

Archives New Zealand Signatures of Buller, Hamlin and Robinson on the third page of the 1864 deed of sale.

Two years later, Wairarapa and Whanganui newspapers reported that Hamlin had been suspended from office, pending an investigation into his conduct.

Featherston determined, “that Hamlin had thwarted him in the Manawatū purchase” – a sale following the Te Ahu a Turanga block sale.

Hamlin went on to assist private parties in land sales until his early and unexpected death, aged 42.

The sheep farmer involved in the deed was a member of the Robinson Family, resident in Foxton. Yorkshire-born Francis Robinson arrived on the migrant ship Mandarin at Wellington in 1841.

The Manawatū Herald reported in 1910: ‘‘It was at Karori, Wellington, that Ellen Cummerfield met her future husband, Captain Robinson, then a handsome young officer of the Indian service.’’

McElwain Foxton/Kete Horowhenua A studio portrait of Captain Francis Robinson and his wife Ellen, circa 1880s.

In 1845, ‘‘at 19 years of age, Ellen was united in wedlock and with a brave heart settled down with her husband and endured hardships and trials unknown to the present generation’’.

The Robinsons established Herrington station on the north bank of the Manawatū Awa. They are considered to be the first English migrants to live in the Awahou/Foxton area.

In 1861 the Wellington Independent, advertising polling places for Province of Wellington elections, listed just 18 locations between Wellington and Whanganui, and in the Wairarapa region, one of which was the Robinson’s home Herrington Station “at Manawatū”.

Francis and Ellen had 10 or 11 children, one of them also being named Francis. The sheep farmer who signed the deed was F. Robinson Junior – was it their teenage son who signed?

We like to imagine what may have occurred on that sunny day in July 1864. The Manawatū Heritage repository holds an image which is thought to be the whare of Te Hirawanui Kaimokopuna at the site of the sale.

Manawatu Heritage R. Grindell is said to be an itinerant watercolourist of the 1850-60s. He made this small artwork of a whare, most likely at Raukawakawa pa, in 1859. The work was later owned by government surveyor John Tiffin Stewart.

We know the approximate location of his pā, in the vicinity of Raukawa Road, between Pāmutana/Palmerston North and Ashhurst.

On this anniversary day, we encourage you to visit the end of Raukawa Road. There is some signage about the 1864 Deed of Sale on the edge of the Ashhust Pathway, overlooking the awa.

Installed by the Manawatū River Leaders’ Accord, the information is informative and reliable, if you can overlook the graffiti.

You can stand in front of the sign, and like us, imagine what it may have been like on that momentous day in July 1864.

THEN – Histories of Pāmutana is the local history practice of Virginia and Warren Warbrick.