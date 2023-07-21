Curtis Heaphy awarded first full-season CD contract

Manawatū’s Curtis Heaphy has been contracted by Central Districts for the coming season. (File photo)

Nineteen-year-old Manawatū batsman Curtis Heaphy has been announced as the final player to snare a Central Districts cricket contract for the coming season.

Having recovered from a post-season operation to straighten his septum, the legacy of a broken nose in schoolboy rugby days, the top-order batsman has earned the last available contract spot with the national one-day and first-class champions.

Heaphy received his maiden contract last year after he was elevated to the contract group midway through the season as a replacement for Blair Tickner, who was promoted to the Black Caps-contracted group, but this the first time he will be contracted for the whole season.

A right-handed batsman of style and promise, Heaphy debuted for the Stags last summer in the first-class Plunket Shield.

He hit the ground running, scoring two half centuries in five matches, including a high score of 80 on debut at Saxton Oval, and 56 at the same ground in the final match of the season to help secure the national championship for the Stags.

Manawatū keeper-batsman Ma’ara Ave and Whanganui veteran top order batsman Ben Smith have not gained a contract.

Wairarapa swing bowler Seth Rance is also missing as he rehabilitates from major shoulder surgery. He will be available by January at the earliest.

Players who miss out on full-season contracts remain available for selection and are remunerated on a match-by-match basis.

CD high performance manager Dave Meiring said they had invested in some young players, but hoped Smith and Ave still wanted to play for CD.

The door was still open for selection and they would be members of the wider training squad.

Meiring will now start work on finalising the Central Hinds women’s contract list.

CD contract list: Jack Boyle (Hawke’s Bay), Doug Bracewell (Hawke’s Bay), Tom Bruce (Taranaki), Will Clark (Hawke’s Bay), Josh Clarkson (Nelson), Dane Cleaver (Manawatū), Liam Dudding (Hawke’s Bay), Joey Field (Hawke’s Bay), Greg Hay (Nelson), Curtis Heaphy (Manawatū), Jayden Lennox (Hawke’s Bay), Ajaz Patel (Hawke’s Bay), Brett Randell (unattached), Brad Schmulian (Hawke’s Bay), Ray Toole (Manawatū), Bayley Wiggins (Hawke’s Bay). Contracted Black Caps: Blair Tickner (Hawke’s Bay), Will Young (Taranaki).