Building back better: $34.7 million for Tararua’s cyclone-damaged roads

The Tararua District Council has been given $34m to repair roads damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Work on Tararua’s weather-damaged roading network can move up a notch following confirmation of $34.7 million in emergency works funding from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant havoc to Tararua’s roading network and continued to affect people and businesses in the district, especially in the eastern coastal and rural communities.

During the cyclone response phase, the Tararua District Council received $10 million from Waka Kotahi, which brought the total funding to $44.7 million, the largest amount of external funding the council had received.

The funds will be used to repair road damage caused by the cyclone.

The emergency road repair work was estimated to take five years and included repairing 20 compromised bridges, 551 dropouts and 1807 other faults.

Tararua’s roading network was the fourth-largest in New Zealand.

Emergency management minister and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty said: “The region has had it really tough, and the council kept working hard for our community since the devastating weather.

“We’ve been working together to get this funding across the line, and I’m delighted it’s now been confirmed.

“This is excellent news and one that I hope will bring certainty to families and businesses across the region that their roads are going to be repaired without additional demands on rates.”

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis said it was great news for the district.

“Securing this funding is key to restoring our local roads. We are very appreciative towards Waka Kotahi for approving our application of $34.7 million to repair roads damaged by the cyclone.”

She was grateful for everyone working to improve the region’s road network.

“This funding will also stimulate the Tararua economy and provide employment opportunities.”

Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson said it was a significant achievement and gave them much-needed certainty for the future.

“Key sites across Tararua’s vast roading network have already been prioritised for and designs are being progressed to ensure contractors can hit the ground running to repair the district’s roads as soon as the summer construction period begins.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Waka Kotahi to support the repair and recovery programme in our district.”

Tararua Alliance manager Matt Erard said: “Our road network is critical to our communities and businesses, so repairing the damage forms a large part of our recovery.

“A critical part of the planned repairs is to ensure resilience and building back better to ensure a stable road network.”