Massey to cut degree in Palmerston North as university looks to manage financial situation

Massey University will stop offering one of its degrees in Palmerston North as the university goes ahead with two cost-cutting policies.

The university had proposed two policies designed to ensure the university’s financial sustainability, the no and low enrolment policy, which will manage and potentially close courses with low numbers, and the digital plus policy, which is the removal of duplication of courses across the university’s Wellington, Palmerston North and Auckland campuses.

Massey provost Giselle Byrnes said at this Wednesday’s academic board meeting the two policies had been approved by the senior leadership team.

Now an email from the head of the school of communication, journalism and marketing Stephen Croucher said in light of the no and low enrolments policy, staff had decided to “rest” the bachelor of communication.

No new enrolments will be taken into the degree for 2024 in Palmerston North, but existing students would be taught out via internal courses if possible. Courses not required for the teach out, or for other programmes, would be removed.

From next year there will be a major/minor in marketing and global communication in the bachelor of business in Palmerston North.

“I appreciate this change and all the other changes taking place at the moment are distressing,” Croucher’s email said. “I am incredibly personally disappointed that circumstances have come to this.

“You will appreciate I cannot go into details, but I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that Manawatū is not bearing this burden alone, and there are other changes impacting other groups of staff.”

Warwick Smith/STUFF Protesters presented their case to the university council at its meeting on Thursday, chanting and speaking outside, before filling the meeting room.

He said the decision couldn’t be avoided due to the low numbers in the degree in Palmerston North.

Stuff asked Massey what and how many courses would be closed, and the time frame.

The university did not provide details, but did confirm it wouldn’t be taking any new enrolments in the bachelor of communication in Palmerston North from next year. It would revisit this programme at a later date.

A Massey spokesperson said to ensure the university had a sustainable future and used public funds prudently, it was focused on examining the academic profile to reduce the proportion of courses, specialisations and programmes with low enrolment numbers.

They said Massey had consulted with staff and unions on the two policies. The work will be done by the pro vice-chancellors of all colleges and the provost.

“Timelines for this work will differ across the university. All submissions on new and revised policies are fully considered by the senior leadership team and we welcome staff to share their views at a range of forums.”

The two policies were discussed at the academic board meeting this week and professor Georg​ Zellmer from the college of sciences said if a course closed without input from the academic board it undermined the board’s role.

He said they were talking about policies that changed the way the university functioned and discontinuing some courses would have a negative effect on the university.

Professor Bryan Walpert from the college of humanities and social sciences asked what was the point in discussing their opinions if those opinions weren’t taken into consideration

Byrnes said the policies were not new and feedback had been taken on board. The challenges they were facing were something the whole sector was dealing with, she said.

She wouldn’t comment about a time frame for decisions about courses.

The university’s pro chancellor Ben Vanderkolk said the council had to balance advice from the board against the other governance responsibilities it had.

He said the policies were operational and had been in place for years, so were not new.

He said he understood the anguish the policies had caused, but they could not let the university fall over.

“We can't afford to let what's great about Massey disappear.”