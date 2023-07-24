Manawatū-Whanganui send large team to NZ cross-country championships

Many Manawatū-Whanganui athletes are racing in the New Zealand cross-country championships at Taupō this weekend.

More than 70 Manawatū-Whanganui athletes will take part in the New Zealand cross-country championships at Taupō this weekend.

The event at Spa Park on Saturday had attracted more than 500 athletes, with 72 from Manawatū-Whanganui.

This was the largest representation from the region for many years and Feilding Moa Harrier and Athletics Club’s Rob Dabb said it boded well for the New Zealand road championships at Massey University on September 10, to be hosted by the club.

Feilding Moa Harrier and Athletics Club have 47 members competing at Taupō, the highest representation by any club.

This was one fewer than the combined number from traditional powerhouse clubs Wellington Scottish and Wellington Harriers.

There are grades from under-16s to masters, with non- championship races for younger age groups.

In the under-16 women’s race Hannah Byam (Whanganui Harriers), Millie McLean (Feilding Moa) and Emma Verry (Palmerston North) were expected to perform well, and with another four girls on the team, a four-person teams medal could be within reach.

The under-16 men are equally strong with the in-form Justin Cunningham (Palmerston North) and David Sinclair (Whanganui Harriers) sure to feature.

They will be supported by Jarvis Shaw (Palmerston North) and Feilding Moa’s Oscar Skinner and Will Sablerolle-Stone.

The under-18 women with Louise Brabyn (Whanganui), Courtney Fitzgibbon and Lucy McLean (both Feilding) all have top 10 potential and were therefore contenders for a podium spot, while a team medal was also possible.

The under-18 men was always a competitive grade. Finishing in the top-20 will be an achievement, with the best hopes lying with Alec Ball (Feilding) and Whanganui’s Toby Caro and Oliver Jones.

The best of the under-20 women were likely to be Pascale Bowie (Whanganui) and Lucy Evans (Feilding).

The under-20 men features an exciting rematch between New Zealand secondary schools gold and silver medallists Daniel Prescott of Canterbury and Daniel Sinclair (Wanganui Harriers).

Other locals to keep an eye on are Samuel Stichbury (Feilding) and Nelson Doolan (Palmerston North).

The senior men’s team will be spearheaded by Andre Le Pine-Day and Harry Dixon, who were top- 10 finishers at the recent North Island cross-country championships.

They will be well supported by George Varney, Jamie Dennis, Isaac Murphy (all Feilding) and Hayden Zervos (Whanganui).

Across the Masters grades, Sally Gibbs (Whanganui Harriers) was a top medal prospect in the 60-64 grade. She won the 55-59 title last year.

Others in the medal hunt should be Mark Searle (Feilding) and David Lovelock (Palmerston North) in the 35-39 grade; AJ Cornwall (Feilding) 45-49, Dave Scott (Feilding) in the 60-64 grade and Mignon Stevenson in the women’s 65-69 grade.

An exciting prospect to look out for will be Gen Foo, a new member at Whanganui Harriers, who will contest the men’s 40-44 age group.

Foo has a recent Parkrun 5km time of 16 minutes 21 seconds, which should put him right amongst medal contention.

The first race was scheduled to start at 9.30am and the final race of the day for the senior men’s title at 2.50pm. All races will be livestreamed by Athletics New Zealand.