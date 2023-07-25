'We're a better nation than that': Call for calm Treaty conversations after woman manhandled at anti co-governance meeting

Victoria Jakobs was one of hundreds who went to stand against the Stop-Co-Governance meeting at the Rose City Club Rooms at the Lido Aquatic Centre on Park Rd on Saturday night.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer believes aggravated scenes such as the one that broke out during a Stop Co-Governance meeting in Palmerston North can be avoided with civil conversation.

Controversy surrounded a stop of the tour in Palmerston North on Saturday night, where tour organiser Julian Batchelor spoke at the Rose City Aquatic Clubrooms at the Lido Aquatic Centre.

Protesters gathered outside the event and there was a police presence.

A protester who got into the clubrooms started blowing a whistle and holding a protest sign. She was dragged out of the meeting by attendees.

Ngarewa-Packer had staff attend the protest while she tuned in via a video call. She said the conversation “for who we are as Aotearoa” was a good one to have, but the tour had been invoking division.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says important conversations on the Treaty should be had, but manhandling people is never OK.

There was a police presence outside the meeting, but Ngarewa-Packer said there should have been police inside.

“No matter how heated things get, it’s never OK to manhandle people, especially in an environment that had children in it.

“It’s a sad state which could easily be discussed over a cup of tea, a calm, peaceful conversation.

“Instead that resulted in what we all saw, sadly two men manhandling someone. We’re a better nation than that, a better district.”

Ngarewa-Packer said she didn't support anything that was anti-Māori, but was willing to be involved if a discussion was to be had about Te Tiriti.

“Sit down and have a chat with the tangata whenua in a healthy way. The community who are left behind after that debacle and can’t control what we saw – it is just disturbing and the people who incited that leave.”

She said the country's future needed to be discussed in a mature fashion.

“There’s nothing that radical going on, that we need to behave like this with each other.”

FAITH SUTHERLAND/Stuff Victoria Jakobs was dragged from a Stop Co-Governance meeting in Palmerston North on Saturday.

The woman who filmed protester Victoria Jakobs being dragged from the meeting, said the incident was disturbing, and she was shocked to hear someone remark “pull her pants down” as Jakobs was being grabbed.

Elizabeth, 32, who asked for her surname to be withheld due to safety fears, said she had attended the protest in support of mana whenua.

But she found herself allowed into the meeting when Batchelor grabbed her shoulder and pulled her through the gate with other attendees.

Knowing not many other protestors had made it in, she decided to stay and intended to challenge Batchelor’s views.

There were about 30 people present, including several children, and Batchelor told attendees anyone who caused a disturbance would be asked to stop if they persisted, and police would be called in to remove them.

Elizabeth said this approach sounded reasonable, but what followed was not.

“Within minutes, Victoria started blowing her whistle. Batchelor was saying “grab her whistle, get her out of here".

Supplied Stop Co-Governance meeting attendees standing over protester Victoria Jakobs before she is dragged from the room.

Jakobs, who sustained bruising to her arms, wasn’t being aggressive, she was just blowing a whistle, Elizabeth said.

“I was genuinely scared by how others in the meeting turned their backs. [After carrying her out] the men came back in laughing, one of them was dusting off his hands. It was frightening.”

When the meeting resumed, Elizabeth said she stood up and told them what had just happened was disgusting.

She was told to sit down. When she didn’t, police were called in and they removed her.

Elizabeth then provided police the video footage from her phone and joined the protesters outside.

She presumed she was led into the meeting because she was younger and pākehā, and believed this likely dictated the more measured treatment she received.

“I think if they had dragged me out it would have been even more inflammatory.”

The Stop Co-Governance meeting was organised by Chris Barber and Jackie Wheeler.

Asked why police weren’t called in to remove Jakobs, in line with Batchelor’s own house rules, Barber said it was “a matter of timing”.

There were two doors and a steel gate between the meeting room and where police were controlling protesters.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Julian Batchelor speaking on his Stop Co-Governance tour in a backyard in Picton. He laid out the house rules to attendees at his Palmerston North meeting, which included calling in police to remove disrupters, but then failed to follow them.

Barber, who referred to the meeting attendees as “real New Zealanders” and the protesters outside as “animals” and “racists”, said police were not needed in the meeting room and that Jakobs was appropriately dealt with.

“These people had no intention of listening to Julian, they were only focused on destroying the meeting.”

Barber said he couldn’t comment on why police, not called in to remove Jakobs, were then sought to escort Elizabeth out.

He said it was a good meeting, and noted that a woman who did not interrupt and waited until the end of the meeting to question Batchelor, was listened to – even though she was talking “rubbish”.