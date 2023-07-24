Manawatū Cyclones start season in emphatic style with big win over Taranaki

Manawatū Cyclones wing Te Whetumarama Nuku scored four tries in their rout of Taranaki in New Plymouth on Sunday.

The Manawatū Cyclones will be brimming with confidence heading into the second game of the season this weekend after a dominant victory over Taranaki.

Manawatū thrashed Taranaki 84-0 in their first game of the Farah Palmer Cup in New Plymouth on Sunday. It was their first match in the second-tier championship, having been relegated from the premiership last season.

The Cyclones should face sterner opposition this weekend when they host Northland at the Arena, but coach Chris Wilton was pleased to start the season in such emphatic style.

It was just short of the Cyclones’ biggest win, 88-0 over Tasman three years ago. They scored 14 tries, had a bonus point sewn up when leading 24-0 after 20 minutes and led 38-0 at halftime.

They had too much firepower for Taranaki, taking advantage of poor tackling, cutting them up out wide and through the middle. The forward pack demolished the Taranaki scrum, winning two tightheads.

New wing Te Whetumarama Nuku scored four tries, including an 85-metre intercept try, while No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker brushed off tackles with ease.

Olsen-Baker scored a hat-trick, while flanker Rhiarna Ferris, centre Hollyrae Mete and wing Jashana Te Uawiri all grabbed doubles.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Manawatū Cyclones No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker caused havoc against Taranaki on Sunday.

“I thought it was great to see everybody get a game and it was so really rewarding to see we’ve been able to play to what we wanted to do with so many new things coming into our game plan,” Wilton said.

“Obviously we have a lot of outstanding players in our team.”

He said they were humble winners and were looking forward to Northland.

“They will be strong. They bring a lot of forward power to the game. We won’t be taking any game lightly.”

Despite the big scoreline, there were still areas for Manawatū to improve.

Taranaki countered their lineout drives and won a couple of turnovers at the breakdown. Manawatū’s backline didn’t always gell either.

Wilton cleared his bench on Sunday and got all the debutants on: forwards Traest Mafile’o, Caitlin Burt-Poloai, Sam Taylor and Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, and backs Nuku, Maia Davis and Jayda Maniapoto.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images New Manawatū Cyclones coach Chris Wilton was pleased to start the year with a good performance.

As well as Nuku and Olsen-Baker, there were numerous powerful performances in the win.

Flankers Ferris and Layla Sae and prop Ngano Tavake were strong, and Sosoli Talawadua, back at her preferred position of hooker, had a good game.

Lock Sam Taylor and flanker Elinor-Plum​ King were good off the bench.

Manukura schoolgirl Davis did well at halfback and centre Hollyrae Mete had a quality game.

Manawatū Cyclones 84 (Te Whetumarama Nuku 4, Kaipo Olsen-Baker 3, Rhiarna Ferris 2, Hollyrae Mete 2, Jashana Te Uawiri 2, Layla Sae tries; Selica Winiata 6, Mia Maraku cons) Taranaki 0 HT: 38-0.