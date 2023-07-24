'Flying free together': Brothers victims of fatal crash near Bulls

One person remains in hospital in a stable condition after a three-vehicle fatal crash near Bulls on Sunday.

Justin Keith, 30, and Jason Keith, 27, died at the scene of the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mchardies Rd and State Highway 3 just north of Bulls.

Close family friend Nicole Tuffey created a Givealitte page for the men’s families on Monday.

“These young men were much loved and cherished sons, grandsons, brothers, partners, uncles, nephews, cousins, friends and fathers of five beautiful children with another two on the way,” she wrote on the Givealittle page.

“Now flying free together.”

Tuffey said donations would be given to their families to raise and care for their children, cover funeral costs, school, medical, dental and general living expenses.

By 5pm on Monday, more than $1100 had been raised.

One person remains in hospital after the serious crash which happened just before 4.30pm.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the person was in a stable condition at Palmerston North Hospital.

Warwick Smith/Stuff At the scene of the double fatality car crash, a representative from Ngati Apa iwi conducts a whakawatea (cleansing).

Another person also treated at the hospital had since been discharged.

Hato Hone St John had three ambulances, two managers, two rapid response units and one helicopter at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours but reopened later on Sunday night.

Len Haycock, who had lived just south of the crash site on State Highway 3 for 59 years, said he had been expecting something serious to happen for a long time.

"There's so much traffic on State Highway 3 heading towards Whanganui and people turning into Mchardies Rd don't know what to do. Some sit in the middle of the road waiting to turn right, others pull over."

Haycock believed there could be another serious crash on the nearby Viles Rd, which was just further along SH3, so he wanted to see the road widened or barriers installed to improve the road's safety.

But he was disappointed it had taken a fatal accident to draw attention to how dangerous the stretch of road was.

He said a lot of houses had been built on Mchardies Rd in recent years, so there was more traffic turning in and out of the intersection.