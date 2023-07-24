One still in hospital following fatal crash near Bulls

One person remains in hospital in a stable condition after a three-vehicle fatal crash near Bulls on Sunday.

One person remains in hospital following a crash at the intersection of Mchardies Rd and State Highway 3 near Bulls on Sunday afternoon which claimed two lives.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the person was in a stable condition at Palmerston North Hospital following the three-vehicle crash just before 4.30pm.

Another person also treated at the hospital had since been discharged.

Two people died at the scene.

Hato Hone St John had three ambulances, two managers, two rapid response units and one helicopter at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours but reopened later on Sunday night.