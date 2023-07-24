Breeders get into full flight for national bird show

David Cross inspects his Yorkshire canary, which he will have on display at the National Bird Show at Barber Hall this weekend.

Once Palmerston North Bird Club president Peter Russell gets into full flight talking about this week’s National Bird Show there’s no stopping him.

The club will host the show at Barber Hall this weekend, a three-day event, with closed judging on Friday, then two days open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be more than 1550 birds of various breeds on display, and more than 130 exhibitors from across the country.

Russell will be showing 42 birds, zebra finches and Bengalese finches, but there will be many other varieties on display.

“There’s all sorts of birds. About five or six varieties of canaries, budgies, there's about 300 odd canaries, British birds, queen finches, black birds, thrush, red poles, zebra finches. Then you get into the foreign finches.”

Russell rattled off many more including parrots, cockatiels, lovebirds and everything in between.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Some of David Cross’ finches that he will be showing at the bird show.

Each variety will be judged and many will be for sale. Fourteen pairs of birds would be put up for sale in a silent auction as a club fundraiser.

Birds are judged on attributes such as shape, noise and the way they sit in their cage.

David Cross from the Palmerston North club will show 24 birds, including a Yorkshire canary with bright yellow feathers, gloucester canaries and zebra finches.

He said there were judging standards for every bird variety and owners tried to breed their birds as close to that standard as possible.

The show would be open to the public from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday, then 9am to 12pm on Sunday.