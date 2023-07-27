Girls’ High swimmers star at national schools meet

Palmerston North Girls’ High School have again won the title for top girls school at the national secondary schools swimming championships.

Palmerston North Girls’ High School have again reigned supreme at the national secondary schools swimming championships.

Girls’ High won the overall trophy for best girls school at the event in Wellington at the weekend, the second year in a row the school had won the title.

They also won a number of individual and relay medals, and all of the team set personal bests.

A team of nine attended the meeting: Scout Carter, 15, Milan Glintmeyer, 14, Anika Moleta, 16, Georgia Packer, 17, Danica Phillips, 15, Olivia Sherwin,13, Alahna​ Singleton, 15, Lily Smith, 13, and Alina Wong, 16.

Glintmeyer, one of the country’s promising young swimmers, won 11 gold medals.

She won the 50m, 100m and 200m races in backstroke, freestyle and butterfly, as well as the 100m and 200m individual medley.

Wong won gold in the 100m individual medley and 50m freestyle.

She also won silver in the 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle, and won bronze in the 200m individual medley, 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

The 2x50m freestyle open relay team of Wong and Glintmeyer finished second.

In the under-15 4x50m medley relay, the Girls’ High team of Glintmeyer, Moleta, Smith and Carter were third.

Wong said the team was ecstatic after they won the overall title.

“I loved the team spirit and support. Everyone was great.”

She said she was proud to represent Girls’ High.

Moleta said it was a fun meeting and everyone enjoyed it.

Singleton said: “The team vibe was really cool. Everyone was cheering for everyone.”