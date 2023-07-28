Death Over Dinner host eager to take the discomfort out of end-of-life conversations

Dinner, drinks and mortality? Funeral celebrant Aingie​ Miller is not expecting a big turnout to Death Over Dinner, but hopes a relaxed, social atmosphere will foster conversations and questions many people tend to avoid.

“Don’t tell me how it ends” is the right attitude to take into a good book or movie, but it is unlikely the healthiest way to approach our own demise.

Spoiler alert – we’re all going to die, says a Manawatū celebrant, hopeful a few drinks and a meal in the relaxed atmosphere of a pub will conjure conversations and questions on a topic many Kiwis are eager to avoid.

Aingie​ Miller is co-hosting Death Over Dinner at Rosie O’Grady’s in Palmerston North, where people are invited to come and chat to a variety of death care professionals, including a funeral director, embalmer, doula, sexton and palliative care worker.

It takes inspiration from similar social events in Australia where August 8 is promoted as Dying to Know Day, encouraging people to improve their knowledge around end-of-life choices and stimulate discussions with loved ones.

Rosie O’Grady’s would seem a fitting venue for the dinner, given the role of the pub in Irish Wake traditions, but Miller said it was simply a case of finding a venue that didn’t baulk at the idea – exemplifying the uneasy relationship Western cultures have with death.

She calls it “death denial”. We don’t engage with it because it’s easier not to. If we don’t talk about death, we’re less likely to think about it, and we can pretend it won’t happen.

But it always does.

While significance is often placed on families’ financial security, ensuring wills are updated, the same is not evident for those end-of-life decisions and choices that contribute to emotional security.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Death Over Dinner at Rosie O’Grady’s will include a “speed dating, musical chairs style” format, so members of the public can chat to a mix of professionals who work in the death care industry.

Miller, 45, who lives in Rongotea has been a wedding and funeral celebrant for five years.

She said her role was to remove the discomfort from conversations people traditionally didn’t want to have, and empower them to have a vision of their “best death scenario”. She then worked with their family towards achieving it.

She previously managed events at Old St Paul’s in Wellington and entered the death care industry because she was passionate about encouraging funerals to be more personal and less “cookie cutter”.

“Everyone deserves a send-off that’s reflective of who they were.”

In her experience, the more “hands-on” families got with end-of-life plans, the healthier it was for their bereavement.

“I’ve personally encouraged kids, when they’ve lost someone, to be as engaged with death as much as they feel comfortable to, because it creates a healthier environment.

“If we normalise death from this age, then they grow up not afraid of it. It’s not this horrible, scary thing that we probably grew up thinking.”

STUFF Funeral director Katherine Dunstall says they've been holding ashes since the 1960s (First published in September, 2020).

There were signs of change, she said, noting that the Zeitgeist-capturing Barbie movie featured the character thinking about death as a key part of the narrative.

Each generation was approaching their mortality with fewer rigid ideas and fears than the one before, with less adherence to traditional notions of what a funeral was supposed to be.

Miller said she often received enquires about Viking funerals, where the deceased was set alight on an open-air pyre. They aren’t allowed in New Zealand.

“I’d love to see services happening at beaches and in parks. Australia does it very well, and unfortunately we don’t do it so well in New Zealand. But change is definitely happening, sooner rather than later.”

Influenced by Māori culture, who Miller said dealt with death “beautifully”, families were taking the bodies of loved ones home in about half of the funerals she officiated.

“I think that’s great. Mum or Dad’s died, we’re bringing them home until the funeral.”

Beauchamp Funeral Home is having an open day in Feilding on Saturday, inviting the public to check out its new funeral home on North St, the offices and mortuary.

Funeral director Emily Marsden said there was a lot of curiosity around funeral homes, and it was also an opportunity to talk to staff about end of life plans when not faced with the actual loss of someone they loved.

Supplied In the box office behemoth Barbie, the titular doll is introduced to the human experience by thoughts of death.

There was a growing number of people interested in knowing what happens at funeral homes, and wanting more creative ways to express themselves through their funeral, but also accepted many people still wanted to know as little as possible.

She thought Death Over Dinner sounded like a positive way to encourage discussion, dispel myths and misinformation, and put people at ease.

Marsden said it was really hard to watch a grieving family try to figure out what their late mother or father may have wanted, when there hadn’t been any conversations or plans made.

Even minimal information, such as knowing Mum wanted to be cremated and have a private service, could relieve a lot of stress.

Death Over Dinner is from 6pm upstairs at Rosie O’Grady’s Irish Pub on August 8. Guests pay for their own meal and drinks, and will get to chat with death care professionals through “speed dating” style seating.

Beauchamp Funeral Home’s open day is running from noon to 4pm on Saturday.