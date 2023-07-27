Man beaten, dreads cut off as trio attempts to extort money

Police tape cordons off Anzac Park the day after the kidnapping. (file photo)

A man looking for cannabis was instead given a beating before his dreads were cut off and disregarded like “trash”.

The “emotionally distressing” ordeal was laid bare in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday as three people involved in the incident appeared for sentencing.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said the victim was in a camper van at Anzac Park on September 9, 2022 when he asked Eden Winiata and Shaelem Tawha if they knew where he could get cannabis.

Winiata, who was pregnant at the time, said she did not have any but knew where to get some.

They had already pushed the van down the hill because it would not start, so the victim put petrol in Winiata’s car and the three went to the home of Kevin Whitburn.

David Unwin/Stuff Police at the bottom of Pork Chop Hill on September 10, the day after the victim was beaten and had his dreads cut off. (file photo)

On the way the victim tried to withdraw cash, but the transaction was declined.

In a bedroom at Whitburn’s house, Tawha assaulted the victim who suffered facial injuries.

His dreads were pulled and cut from his head, and the three demanded his Eftpos card and pin.

Winiata and Tawha left with the card while Whitburn cleaned up the blood and gave the victim a change of clothes.

The couple returned and took the victim back to his van. After grabbing his dog he hid in bushes while the pair searched his vehicle.

According to his victim impact statement, the man was studying towards a degree, but the attack had destroyed any hopes of completing it.

He had a chance to reconcile with his wife and children, but that was shattered, and he now woke during the night panicking, sweating and struggling to breathe.

David Unwin/Stuff Police appeared to be focused on two vehicles at the bottom of Anzac Park, known as Pork Chop Hill to locals (file photo).

It took “months” for him to accept what happened and he was not the same man.

He was “haunted and reminded” of the incident every day, especially when he looked in the mirror.

He felt his dreads were “disregarded like trash”, and when they were taken so was part of his identity.

The judge said it was clear the assault caused “considerable” harm.

In sentencing Winiata, the judge noted she had changed her life and ended her relationship with Tawha.

She was now living with whānau and had given birth to her son in January.

The judge said Winiata had “severe recent trauma”, which was yet to be addressed and it had arisen due to the nature of her relationship with Tawha.

She also had a cannabis addiction and suffered from severe anxiety.

From a starting point of 18 months’ imprisonment for demanding with intent to steal and kidnapping, Winiata received discounts for her guilty pleas, remorse, personal factors and time spent on electronically-monitored bail, in custody or on curfew.

This resulted in an end sentence of six months’ jail or three months’ home detention, which was converted to 12 months’ intensive supervision and four months’ community detention.

On a charge of possessing 8g of cannabis, she was convicted and discharged.

Whitburn appeared on charges relating to the kidnapping, but also on several others including burglary, wilful damage, making an intimate visual recording and supplying and dealing methamphetamine.

The judge said in May 2021 he forced his way into the home of a solo mum and young child.

The woman was in hospital and he “thoroughly” searched her house before taking $9500 and sentimental jewellery.

Then in January 2022 when police executed a search warrant at his home they found small amounts of drugs.

They seized laptops and his cellphone, which revealed Whitburn had installed hidden cameras in his bedroom.

He was a client of a sex worker for about two years and had recorded their sexual acts. He also paid her with meth on “three occasions”.

A month after the search warrant he stole a Mazda from a residential address.

The judge said Whitburn’s actions impacted several victims, including the solo mum who “instantly felt scared” in her own home.

The owner of the car was a charity worker who had been unable to do her job and the sex worker had been “pretty down” since she was alerted to the videos.

And although he was not “directly responsible” for the violence in the kidnapping incident, he was responsible for “allowing it to happen” in his home.

On all charges Whitburn was sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment.

Tawha’s sentencing was adjourned until November so he could attend The Salvation Army’s Bridge programme.

He would be released from custody and put on electronically-monitored bail to complete the 10-week residential treatment.