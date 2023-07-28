New research sheds light on fight against bacteria

AgResearch science team leader Gale Brightwell has been studying how combining two light wavelengths can combat a bacterium invulnerable to some antibiotics.

Scientists in Palmerston North have come up with a new light treatment that could be used against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Scientists from AgResearch and the Hopkirk Institute have combined two light wavelengths that could be used in the fight against a bacterium that is invulnerable to some of the world's most widely used antibiotics and be used as a potential disinfectant treatment.

Antimicrobial resistance, or superbugs, is becoming an increasing problem, but this technology may help.

This new combination of light treatment has the potential for various uses, including disinfecting air to combat harmful viruses and bacteria affecting humans, as well as food safety treatments.

AgResearch science team leader Gale Brightwell said they discovered combining far-UVC and blue light wavelengths resulted in superior efficiency compared with using the wavelengths individually.

The dual-light technology could disable some strains of E coli.

Brightwell said the technology showed promise as a non-thermal disinfection method that did not lead to further antibiotic resistance.

But they had to consider potential light tolerance development in antibiotic-resistant bacteria and carefully apply these light technologies in different settings to minimise risks.

“The research is significant in addressing the urgent issue of antimicrobial resistance, which poses a severe threat to public health.

“The dual-light approach offers a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional chemical disinfection methods.”

She said UVC had been used against bacteria, but far-UVC and blue light offered unique advantages due to their reduced harm to humans and potential for continuous lighting conditions.

“The combination of these wavelengths maximises bacterial deactivation while minimising risks.”

This study stood out because it showed the benefits of using the lights together in combating bacterial infections without promoting further resistance.

“The technology could be deployed in various environments, from healthcare facilities to food processing plants, where bacterial contamination is a concern.

“However, further research is necessary to understand the health impacts and set regulatory standards for dosages and exposure.”

People wouldn’t be treated with the light.

The next steps included investigating the development of light tolerance in bacteria, exploring its effects on different antimicrobial-resistant strains and determining the minimum effective killing light dose.

Brightwell believed working with light manufacturers was crucial in ensuring the technology was safe and effective in places such as healthcare or food processing.