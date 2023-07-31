Young artistic roller skater off to world championships in Colombia

Lily Patete, 17, is both scared and excited at the prospect of taking on the best artistic roller skaters at the World Championships in Colombia.

A Manawatū artistic roller skater is off to take on the best in the world in South America.

Awatapu College student Lily Patete will represent New Zealand at the artistic skating world championships in Ibague, Colombia in September, competing in the junior solo dance category.

A skater since she was 8, this will be the 17-year-old’s first world championships. She earned enough points from competitions this year to qualify, and she was excited to go.

“It was lots and lots of hard work and lots of nerves, and then I was a little bit nervous because it's such a small team going. We're going to such a scary place.”

Patete will be accompanied by fellow Manawatū skater, Phoenix Reid, who will compete in the senior category.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Patete is hoping to secure sponsorship to help cover the cost of travelling to Colombia to compete.

Patete competed at the America’s Cup competition in Florida in the United States earlier this year, finishing sixth in both the junior ladies solo dance and freeskating.

She won the junior ladies solo dance and junior ladies freeskating at the Oceania championships last year and won those two categories at the New Zealand championships over the past two years.

She did not go to the Oceania competition this year due to cost.

Even though she had competed overseas before, this would be the biggest event she had been to.

“It will be a pretty big step up for me because worlds is all the really good skaters from around the world and they have been training for it all year.”

With such a high level of competition, she hoped to set a personal best.

She had been training hard, but also had two jobs to help pay the $15,000 cost of the trip, the sport being self funded.

Manawatū skaters were also sometimes forced to travel to Whanganui or Levin to practice when CET Arena 3 was unavailable.

Patete and Reid were looking for sponsorship to help with the cost of the trip. People can email Patete on lilypatete@gmail.com or Reid on pjreid.skates@gmail.com.

This year, the world championships have been split into separate artistic and figures events, with the Figures World Cup in Freiburg, Germany in October.

Reid was going to the event in Germany and also in the squad was Palmerston North Boys’ High School student Ben Shirley, who will compete in the youth men’s category.