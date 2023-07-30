Burglars steal cars worth $140,000 from Palmerston North family business

Car dealership owner Kerry Humphrey said two burglars cut their way through padlocks and then smashed into the office to steal three sets of keys.

Two people wearing masks arrived at Ian Humphrey Motors in Palmerston North with a stolen car just before 6am on Sunday morning, and left less than 10 minutes later with two Ford Mustangs worth $70,000 each.

Owner Kerry Humphrey said it was a major setback for the family business on Tremaine Ave.

“We thought we were one of the most secure places around here, but clearly we are not secure enough.

“It’s horrific what they did,” he said.

He said the burglars cut through the padlocks with power tools and smashed their way into the office.

They stole three sets of keys and left the shop with the two Ford Mustangs, Humphrey said.

His dad, Ian Humphrey, started selling second-hand cars in 1999 and while they had a break-in three years ago, nothing was stolen.

Humphrey said the burglars were wearing gloves and black clothing, and they arrived in a stolen car.

NZ Police/Supplied A black 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model with the registration plate LPD11 was one of two cars stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CCTV footage shows the alarm went off at 6.02am and by 6.07am they had already left.

“When security arrived two minutes later the car outside was still running,” he said.

Sunday was the only day the shop was closed and he had planned to spend some time with his family, he said, but now had to deal with the result of “brazen” criminal actions.

Humphrey said he sent 60 days' worth of footage to police so they could check whether the two burglars had possibly been inside the shop before.

Police said the stolen cars include a red 2016 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model with the registration plate JWL201, and a black 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model with the registration plate LPD11.

NZ Police/Supplied A red 2016 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model with the registration plate JWL201 was the second car stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was “possible” the cars’ registrations and number plates would have been removed or altered.

“The offenders are yet to be located, and the vehicles remain outstanding,” a police spokesperson said.

Police have asked the public to share any information they may have about the burglary on Tremaine Avenue, which took place between 6am and 6.30am, and anyone who may have seen either of the cars to contact police on 105 referencing file number 230730/4274.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage from around the Tremaine Street and Ruahine Street area.