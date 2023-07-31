Fury of playing live fuels Manawatū teen metal band Lucid

If you haven’t been in a “wall of death”, you’re missing out, says the singer of a fledgling metal band fuelled by the thrill of playing live.

This was more an invitation than a warning though, assured Ben Burton and his Lucid bandmates ahead of their gig at The Stomach in Palmerston North on Saturday night.

Though guitarist Bella Riddle advises watching out for wayward elbows, drummer Josh Spiers reassured Stuff that Manawatū’s metal community was a supportive and inclusive one.

“You get all your pent-up aggression out at these shows and everyone is just really nice because they don’t have any anger left.”

Joining Burton, Lucid’s “mastermind” and chief songwriter, Riddle and Spiers, were Corbin James on guitar and James Carter on bass, all five aged between 16 and 18.

Lucid, which started at Feilding High School two years ago as a three-piece, were now eager to expand their sound and audience beyond the scope of Smokefreerockquest and school shows.

They were conscious extreme metal can be polarising, with Lucid mining the influences of a myriad of metal and hardcore punk subgenres, such as metalcore and deathcore, both punctuated by guttural vocals.

“It’s all the cores,” Burton said.

But he also cited the influence of American post-metalcore act Dayseeker, who undercut heavy, driving rhythms with melodic vocals and even synths.

“They’re like metal pop, it’s a weird mix, so I still obviously like pop music. A lot of us don’t just like metal. Our influences could come from Ed Sheeran – you never know.”

He said his songs would all start from a guitar riff, which he would build on before he shared them with the rest of the band to learn and improve.

James had also recently written a song which Lucid would be playing on Friday.

He said metal gigs provided a different vibe to other concerts. The crowd didn’t just stand and watch, they really got into it.

Warwick Smith/Stuff “I feel like it’s a good thing for kids to do, to put their energy into something like that,” says Lucid singer Ben Burton of the energy of live performance, both on the stage and in “the pit”.

Burton, who had previously played at The Stomach and at Wellington venues with his other band Flowers of Hades, added: “If people actually gave metal a chance, they’d really enjoy it.

“The reason why I make music is to perform. When I’m looking back at the crowd and everyone is having fun, that’s what it’s about.”

The gig on Saturday originated because Burton asked around to see if anyone needed an opening act, and Cody Lee from Foxton-based The Rising Tide suggested putting a bill together themselves with other Rockquest bands.

“Cody then convinced Rising Tide to perform as special guest. It wasn’t super hard [to make happen], but it was a lot of work getting everyone involved. And we definitely have Cody to thank. He’s the bro.”

There was a burgeoning metal scene in Manawatū, if you knew where to look for it, Burton said.

“There are a lot of underground bands that do these sorts of shows, that you don’t find out [about] unless you go to a gig. You end up going to more, and then see lots of bands like Teeth and Nails, and Deadset.”

Burton said he had big plans for Lucid, which included recording a song in Wellington in September, the first step towards an EP, and further live shows.

Joining them on the bill at The Stomach on Friday are Ruul34, comprising Palmerston North High School students, and Epidemic.

Doors open at 6.30pm, August 5, for the all ages gig, with the first band on at 7pm. Entry is $10.