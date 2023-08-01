Women's Art Initiative 'in response to violence' calls for more funding

Karen Seccombe, left, and Kelly Jarvis are hopeful of securing funding for the collective.

A collective for women and rangatahi who have experienced family violence and abuse is calling on the Government to extend its funding.

The Women’s Art Initiative (WAI) in Palmerston North is looking to an uncertain future with a grant from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage’s Manatū Taonga set to end next year.

Founder Karen Seccombe said the funding had allowed them to grow the collective and pay staff for the first time.

But, she was uncertain what would happen when the money ran out, and she hoped someone would commit to funding their “critical” mahi.

In the past two years, the grant meant WAI could establish induction and online programmes, and it now hosted rangatahi at the art space.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Art is used as a form of expression at WAI.

The art making was not a form of therapy, but a tool that allowed women to express their own experiences without words.

The collective was open just one day a week and Seccombe said they could expand that to five days if the funding allowed.

“We would love to be able to get our own space with separate rooms, a kitchen and bathrooms ... a space that honours the fact that these women are artists and activists.”

Seccombe founded the art-making initiative as a response to violence a decade ago and because she wanted to challenge the stereotypes surrounding those who had experienced it.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Seccombe says she’s committed to working at WAI, but it’s not fair to expect the mahi for free.

She said there was a perception women who went through domestic violence were “broken, passive and sad”, but the wahine at WAI were “strong and inspiring”.

“We are artists, we are activists ... we’ve all had experiences with violence but it’s all been very different.”

WAI facilitator Kelly Jarvis said those who came to the collective were empowered through their artwork.

“They do their own projects, they have their own processes, they are part it all.”

RNZ RNZ's The Detail talks to Stuff senior reporter Kirsty Johnston on whether the Government's new domestic violence strategy, Te Aorerekura, is really the gamechanger it's being held up as. Video first published in 2021.

Jarvis, who also runs the rangatahi programme, said there was little available for young people post-crisis.

“We have amazing young people in our programme ... some of these rangatahi are isolated and marginalised.

“I collect them from school, come back here about 3.30pm and it’s their safe space until we leave about 5.30pm.”

Over the years Seccombe had spent countless hours putting in funding applications to pay for the “dribs and drabs”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff WAI founder Karen Seccombe, left, and facilitator Kelly Jarvis say WAI is a safe space where artists and activists gather.

When she finally received the “chunk” from the Ministry’s pool two years ago, she broke down in tears.

“I can still remember I was sitting in the car park ... it was massive that someone could see the value in what we do.

“It meant we could build our capacity and pay ourselves for the first time. We need more funding not less.”

She said it was not OK to expect volunteers to work for free and fill a critical need in a social space.

“It’s a space that is taken advantage of a lot ... yet our skill set is massive and we are well-qualified to work here.

“We are at a tipping point now, someone needs to make some commitments.”