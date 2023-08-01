Father's mission to improve mental health services after death of son

Richard MacDonald says he's doing the mahi in mental health for his son who he lost to suicide.

A father who lost his son to suicide is working in mental health to ensure those in his community get the support they need.

Richard MacDonald’s life took an unexpected turn five years ago when his son died and he decided to leave his career of more than a decade.

His son struggled with mental health issues so he decided pursue a path that helped others suffering the same fate.

“I made a decision that I wanted to help support people in my community,” MacDonald said.

He spent 15 years dairy farming, and 17 years as a painter, but studying again for the first time was daunting.

With the support of his Whanganui-based employer, Te Oranganui, he recently completed a level 4 apprenticeship in mental health and addiction support through Careerforce.

With the support of his Whanganui-based employer, Te Oranganui, he recently completed a level 4 apprenticeship in mental health and addiction support through Careerforce.

MacDonald had his own experiences with addiction and mental health, and understood the environments where alcohol and violence prevailed – they were also places his son hung out.

He now worked as a kaituruki (support) with men in the community.

“Many clients have complex issues, some suffering from schizophrenia, some are homeless and many deal with stigma and discrimination on a day-to-day basis,” MacDonald said.

He’d previously completed the level 3 health and wellbeing certificate part-time while working as a painter.

“I learnt a lot about myself and my own issues and my relationship with my son.”

He fell into a job at Te Oranganui working at a residential facility when he enroled in the apprenticeship as it was a requirement of the role.

“I guess it’s a lot to do with life experience. I don’t know why, but I seem to have the ability to make good, meaningful connections with some of the harder-to-reach people in the community.

“I feel like in a sense, the worst experience I’ve ever had in losing my son has probably given me the most out of anything. I feel like I’m doing it for him.”

He wanted to further his studies and had now enroled in the level 5 diploma in health and wellbeing.

“The hardest thing at the moment is my workload, which is quite high. I’ve got a few clients that are unwell.

“One client coming out of prison soon, and I’m trying to find housing for another. It’s pretty busy at the moment - it’s a balancing act.”

Despite the welcome chaos, he was already thinking about his next move, which included gaining a degree.

“What I’ve gained out of my work-based learning, firstly from the apprenticeship and now from the diploma, is immeasurable.

“I wouldn’t do the classroom learning - my brain doesn’t work like that.”

