Students push the boundaries for Palmerston North's '10-minute neighbourhoods' of the future

Transforming neighbourhoods together are Wellington School of Design student Annie Sansom, via a laptop, with planning student Danny Taylor, Urban Planning & Design lecturer Imran Muhammad, Josie Knight-MacLean and Brigette Davie.

Neighbourhoods that encourage walking, cycling and people enjoying their community, instead of just driving through it, feature in a bold vision for Palmerston North’s suburbs.

Twenty-five fourth-year planning and design students were challenged to redesign five of the city’s suburbs into “10-minute neighbourhoods” for a project at Massey University.

It took inspiration from the “15-minute city” town planning concept, where urban design is dedicated to ensuring people can access all local amenities within a short walk or bike ride.

For many suburbs that means encouraging people to actually get on a bike and feel safe.

The group transforming Hokowhitu for 10 years into the future identified three key design problems; diminished green space from infill housing, community disconnect caused by high fencing, and a fear of negative effects of medium density housing.

They targeted a couple of key commercial buildings, Hokowhitu Fuel and Bay Audiology, at the intersection of Albert St and Te Awe Awe St, for redesign and new use at the heart of the neighbourhood.

Hokowhitu Fuel, emphasising and encouraging the “car centricity” of the village, was reimagined as a multi-purpose space with a mix of apartment living and commercial use, with plenty of outdoor seating and meeting spaces, inspired by the nearby lagoon.

Supplied The car-centric Hokowhitu Fuel is out, and a multi-purpose building encouraging social engagement is in, in this students’ vision of the suburb’s future.

Likely to turn the most heads was their radical one-way, single-laning of Albert St, further encouragement for walkers and cyclists.

“It is quite a car orientated space, as much of Palmerston North is,” said team member Brigette Davie. “So we really wanted to make it a people space, be inviting, and part of that is having that slower speed.”

She appreciated that lower speed limits and single-lane traffic would garner some opposition, but to make it a people-orientated space in the future “we had to make those changes”.

Lecturer Imran Muhammad said the students were encouraged to push the boundaries of thinking and design.

In terms of slowing down vehicles, rather than looking to reduce speed limits from 50kph down to 40, then down to 30, as the council was presently navigating around schools, the teams could transform environments that ensured motorists would only want travel at those lower speeds.

While free of budgets, the students worked within the rules of the city’s district plan and the proposed increased allowance for medium density housing.

For Hokowhitu, an emphasis was placed on integrating apartments with good design principles, which meant keeping them orientated towards the street to ensure residents’ privacy on their side boundaries.

Groups also tackled future versions of Kelvin Grove, Milson, Awapuni and Highbury.

Annie Sansom​, who was part of the Kelvin Grove team, lived in Wellington and studied at Massey’s School of Design.

Though there was often scepticism and controversy in Palmerston North over roading changes to support what could appear to be a low number of cyclists, she said you only needed to look at Wellington to see what infrastructure improvements could achieve long term.

“In Wellington I can see a complete shift, the cycle lanes are so full ... There’s a constant flow of cyclists because now people understand, they see it being used, they see the effectiveness, they see the benefits, and it’s there, and it’s safe, and so people are starting to use it more.”

The 10-minute neighbourhood project was conceived with the help of the city council’s planning and design team, who also provided feedback to the students.

Video presentations on the future Hokowhitu and Kelvin Grove neighbourhoods can be viewed on Facebook.